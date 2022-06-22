The Duffer Brothers are basically pulling out all of the stops to say “don’t say we didn’t warn you” when the final two extremely long episodes of Stranger Things season four drop on Netflix next week.

The creators have been dropping hints that a beloved character may or may not die, which caused many of the diehard Stranger Things fans to panic. When asked if any fan favorites would perish in the finale, Ross didn’t exactly admit it, but he did give fans a warning.

“I don’t really want to say, but I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure,” Ross Duffer told Empire Magazine. “I hope that that is sort of the sense, because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. And there’s sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well. Now, whether they do or not, you’ll have to watch.”

Strange Things is known for making quirky, lovable characters and then giving them the most traumatic deaths imaginable (RIP Samwise Gamgee) so there will definitely be some sort of mourning. But, as always, the cast isn’t giving up any hints, so we will have to wait until July 1st for a conclusion. Even then, there is still another season in the works, which means they can probably find a way to resurrect their former loved ones. If they can have demonic dogs, why can’t they bring back Barb?

(Via ComicBook)