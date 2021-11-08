By the time Stranger Things 4 premieres on Netflix, it will have been a whopping three years since the third season first started streaming, so needless to say, fans are starving for any little tidbit about what’s next for the Hawkins crew. Well, they’re in luck because over the weekend, Netflix dropped a new trailer for Season 4, and it’s jam-packed with little clues on where the story is heading next.

Most notably, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has moved to California with the Byers family: Joyce (Winona Ryder), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Will (Noah Schnapp) who has significantly grown. That kid sprang up thanks to the pandemic putting a significant delay between seasons. Also, it looks like he’s still doing creepy drawings from his time in the Upside Down, but hey, art is like therapy. Or a telepathic connection to another dimension. Either one!

More importantly, Eleven has been diligently writing to Mike (Finn Wolfhard) who’s on his way to California for spring break, and clearly, it’s not going to be a normal teenage experience.

As the trailer kicks into overdrive, we see government agents, an underground facility that look eerily like the one from Season 3 where another Upside Down portal resided, and explosions. Were they caused by Eleven’s mind? Maybe!

Joyce also receives a Russian doll in the mail, which is almost certainly tied to Chief Hopper (David Harbour) getting teleported to Russia where he’s now bald, freezing, and definitely not becoming the Red Guardian. David Harbour wants you to chill with that talk.

On top of the new trailer, Netflix also released a tease for the Season 4 episode titles, and a release window, which may not go over so hot. It appears Stranger Things 4 will not debut until Summer 2022. Hate to be the bearer of bad news!

