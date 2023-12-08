Heading into the final days of the SAG-AFTRA strike, reports were flying in that studios were already prepping to get their biggest properties in front of cameras as soon as possible. Case in point, Deadpool 3 is already back in production. Stranger Things 5 is another one of those aforementioned properties, and Netflix is definitely not messing around in getting things up and running.

According to a new report from Deadline, Stranger Things 5 will resume filming on January 8, 2024 if not sooner. Given the approaching holidays, that’s an extremely fast turnaround time, which confirms reports that Netflix is eager to get the fifth and final season in front of viewers quickly and rack up a buttload of views, of course.

While not much is known about the last season, David Harbour has teased that that it will be an emotional roller-coaster that gives the show’s sprawling cast the sendoffs they deserve.

“I’m excited to go back. I’m excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way,” Harbour told Variety. “I’m excited to really swing with this character, because you know they’re going to pay off these OG characters: Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike. They’re going to pay them off in big ways because they’ve lived with you for the past eight years.”

