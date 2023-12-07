Ever the marketing genius, Ryan Reynolds has flipped the script on the recent spat of leaked Deadpool 3 photos. Thanks to the filming shooting on location instead of on a green screen soundstage, photographers with wide lens have been able to sneak pics of Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as they film the highly-anticipated installment that will officially bring Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Wednesday, Reynolds made a plea for people to not spoil the film for others by sharing leaked photos. “Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “Our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen.”

On Thursday, he took a different approach. In a series of tweets, the actor cleverly latched onto the search terms (or SEO, if you nasty) for the leaked photos by spamming Twitter with a batch of hilariously Photoshopped images from the set.

“Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in,” Reynolds tweeted. “But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, “Deadpool Leaks” because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops. #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop”

You can see the Deadpool 3 set photos on Reynold’s Twitter account. Don’t worry they don’t actually spoil anything, but they do take a few jabs at Disney and a certain failed streaming service.

(Via Ryan Reynolds on Twitter)