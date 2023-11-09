When Will ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Start Filming?

With the SAG-AFTRA strike finally reaching a tentative agreement, actors can now return to work as the studios scramble to salvage both this year’s TV season and the Summer 2024 theatrical slate. While platforms like Netflix aren’t under the same crunch, the streaming giant is eager to get its heaviest hitter up and running. Namely, Stranger Things 5.

According to Deadline, the fifth and final season of the wildly popular supernatural series was just about to start filming before the writers strike started. That threw production into limbo, and the SAG-AFTRA strike arriving a few weeks later did not help matters. However, both strikes are now (tentatively) resolved, and Deadline reports that Netflix is aggressively making moves to get Stranger Things 5 filming in “a couple of weeks.”

However, Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy will have his hands full. Before the strikes hit, he was halfway through directing Deadpool 3, which brings Ryan Reynolds Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine into the MCU. Marvel is also very eager to get that film back and up running for a 2024 release.

As for what fans can expect from Stranger Things 5, obviously, plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. The kids will no doubt have their hands full with Vecna rupturing the veil between the Upside Down and the town of Hawkins, but outside of that, it’s a mystery where the story will head next. Although, David Harbour did reveal before the SAG-AFTRA strike that the final season will be “very, very moving.”

“I’m excited to go back. I’m excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way,” Harbour told Variety. “I’m excited to really swing with this character, because you know they’re going to pay off these OG characters: Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike. They’re going to pay them off in big ways because they’ve lived with you for the past eight years.”

