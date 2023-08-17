Stranger Things 4 Finale
Netflix
TV

David Harbour Dropped Some ‘Stranger Things 5’ Details And Teased That The Final Season Will ‘Pay Off These OG Characters’

Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, David Harbour stopped by the Happy Sad Confused podcast where he dropped some hints about what to expect from the highly-anticipated Stranger Things 5.

The fifth and final season will wrap up the Stranger Things saga that has been a massive hit for Netflix thanks to the well-received Stranger Things 4 putting up huge numbers with its blockbuster showdown between Eleven’s past and the Hawkins crew. That season also ended with one heck of a cliffhanger as the Upside Down smashed its way into the real word, leaving our young heroes’ hometown a smoldering mess.

“When you watch us on that hill looking at the ash and the smoke fires — we’re going to start somewhere after that,” Harbour told Happy Sad Confused via Variety. “So you’ve gotta imagine the world is a different place.”

According to the actor, who’s played Chief Jim Hopper since the first season melted genre fan’s minds, Stranger Things 5 is going to have a “very, very moving” ending.

“I’m excited to go back. I’m excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way,” Harbour said. “I’m excited to really swing with this character, because you know they’re going to pay off these OG characters: Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike. They’re going to pay them off in big ways because they’ve lived with you for the past eight years.”

Unfortunately, like Stranger Things 4, fans are in for a wait. The dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have already delayed production, which will apparently take some considerable time to complete.

“It’ll take a while to shoot, which will be tough since we can’t get started yet,” Harbour revealed. “But it is what it is.”

(Via Happy Sad Confused, Variety)

