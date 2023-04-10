As if things couldn’t get any stranger, Stranger Things is veering into animated territory. The hit Netflix show will be getting its own animated spinoff series, with the Duffer Brothers back to executive produce via their company Upside Down Pictures. Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps will also produce.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement, per Variety. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

Stranger Things has been a monster hit for Netflix, so it was only a matter of time before they made a spinoff show (or two or three). In typical Stranger fashion, no plot details have been released, though even if they were, they probably wouldn’t be true anyway. Those folks love their mysteries! But hey, they sure do seem excited.

The fifth and final season of the sci-fi series was ordered last year after the fourth season dominated Netflix for almost the entire summer. Production on that season is expected to begin later this year. It will only have to compete with nearly every single other show that’s slated for a 2024 release. Peak TV is back! But next year, probably.

