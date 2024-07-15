TV

‘Stranger Things’ Fans Are Pumped About The ‘Original Four’ Reuniting In A Season 5 First-Look Video

Netflix has released [a behind-the-scenes video of] Stranger Things season 5!

That sentence is a lot more exciting if you delete the words between the brackets, but there’s still some good stuff in the video timed with the eight-year anniversary of the first episode. Especially since it seems like the new season corrects one of the big issues with season 4.

Season four of Stranger Things took place all over the globe: Hawkins, California, Nevada, and Russia. It was a bold story-telling decision that mostly worked, but there was grumbling from fans about characters being isolated from each other; it wasn’t until the finale that nearly everyone reunited in Indiana. So, as shown in the season 5 first-look video, it’s good to see the show’s original Core Four — Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will — back together.

Eleven’s whereabouts are unknown.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, talked to The Hollywood Reporter about getting the gang back together “Even when I finally watched the show, my favorite part was watching the other guys in Hawkins. I just liked that storyline so much. So, yeah, not being around everyone all the time was definitely a bummer about filming 4, but 5 is the opposite,” he said. “We’re all together all the time.”

Stranger Things viewers seem pretty happy about this.

Season 5 of Stranger Things will (hopefully!) premiere in 2025.

