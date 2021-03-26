What Streaming Service Offers The Best Options This Weekend?

The streaming services went into high gear last week with Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max and The Falcon and the Winter Solder‘s debut episode on Disney+. The latter show continues on Disney+, and Amazon Prime is adding more superpowered flavor this week with Invincible, an adaptation of the comic by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. The newest competition from other streaming services is fierce, though. Netflix and Hulu are throwing out some impressive batches of fresh content, and for that reason, we’re calling it a tie between those two services since we must make a call on which service has the best options in any given week. Look, Netflix has the new Eric Andre movie, along with a Sherlock Holmes-tangental series for the younger generation, as well as a new documentary, a show about a Dragon King, and more. Whereas Hulu’s got the latest batch of Solar Opposite episodes, more of Into The Dark, and some sweet next-day FX on Hulu options. Yet we won’t forget about Disney+, which has another episode of Sam and Bucky, along with the Mighty Ducks reboot series and a shiny Pixar offering. Apple TV+ and Discovery+ have some new entertainment options, and Q: Into the Storm is still there for the taking on HBO Max if you haven’t watched already. In other words, there is so much content this weekend to enjoy, and here’s the lowdown.

Netflix Bad Trip (Netflix film) — This film stars Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery being totally outrageous alongside Tiffany Haddish and Michaela Conlin. Andre produced and helped write, so you know you’re in for a treat, and this hidden-camera comedy hails from one of the dudes who brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa. Get ready for cross-country pranks on a road trip on unsuspecting audiences who are not prepared for the mayhem. Oh, and Haddish dangles Andre off a rooftop, which sounds like a real good time. The Irregulars (Netflix series) — This series is set in 19th century London, where Dr. Watson and the elusive Sherlock Holmes enlist a group of misfits to solve supernatural crimes. Watson is said to be sinister in this series, and Holmes is simply mysterious, so this group is probably on their own to fight a dark power to save humanity, both in London and around the globe. DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Netflix series) — A renowned Dragon Knight (Davion) ends up over his head in this sweeping fantasy series about how he strives to wipe the world of scourge. He ends up running into both a dragon and a princess (who’s doing duty on her own mission) while also finding himself unable to extricate himself from situations that he never would have thought possible. Seaspiracy (Netflix film) — This documentary (from the co-creator of Cowspiracy) hopes to illuminate how human behavior inflicts alarming and widespread harm upon the seas. From pollution caused by fishing gear and plastics to all of the damage caused by fishing itself (both illegal and otherwise), humans are taking a toll on the planet that could jeopardize its future (and mankind’s future as well). Nailed It! Season 5 — (Netflix series) The Emmy-nominated series is back with homemakers pairing up to compete for $10,000 prizes by creating edible masterpieces. Some of these delicious treats are inspired by Greek mythology, and some are simply family recipes from Grandma. All are guaranteed to give you the munchies. Hulu Solar Opposites: Season 2 (Hulu series) — Rick & Morty guys Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan are back with their four aliens who’ve crash landed and set up camp in American suburbia. Is life full of pollution and consumerism or wonderful diversions like TV and junk food? Maybe both, and expect this season to be more “opposite” than the last round and hopefully, bigger and funnier, too. Into the Dark: Blood Moon (Hulu anthology series) — A mother and her young son look for a fresh start in a small desert town, but of course, they find no relief. In fact, they find the opposite, and probing locals lead Esme to valiantly protect her son and dodge a terrifying secret before the next full moon brings… something. Mayans M.C.: Season 3 episode (FX on Hulu) — This biker drama’s kicking into its darker third gear (three episodes of Season 3 are now available to stream) with the club all wrestling with various personal and professional demons. This week, a very bearded Bishop decides to put EZ’s plan into fruition. Snowfall: Season 4 episode (FX on Hulu) — The John Singleton-co-created series sees Franklin feeling consequences of his decisions while Teddy is reeling, Irene is in ultimatum mode, and Jerome is expanding the business with Louie.

Disney+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+ series) — After WandaVision proved that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige could still bring their A+ game, even on the small screen, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are here for the buddy action-comedy that fans have dreamed of. Well, they hadn’t buddied up yet as of last week, so we’re still waiting for that to happen. And we’re waiting for Sharon Carter to make an entrance, all while the so-called “New Cap” question lingers in the forefront. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+ series) — Emilio Estevez is back in this new-generation revival of the classic films. Co-starring Lauren Graham and Brady Noon, the Mighty Ducks junior hockey team is now a powerhouse in its division, and it’s brutal in selecting who can make the cut. Estevez is still the Ducks’ original coach, and he’s helping a new team of underdogs after the New Ducks boot a 12-year-old boy named Evan. Rude! Inside Pixar: Foundations (Pixar docuseries on Disney+) — The third batch of Inside Pixar episodes kicks off this weekend with the first “Foundations” installment, which aims to give us a peek into the creative minds of this studio. They’ll use metaphors and examples to try and explain their freaking complex process of how their intricately visual movies are made. Amazon Prime Invincible (Amazon Prime series) — This animated romp will please both fans of The Boys and The Walking Dead, and the latter reference has everything to do with the source material penned by Robert Kirkman. Invincible is an ultraviolent deconstruction of the superhero, and yes, we’ve seen plenty of dismantling already, but this story has heart. Stephen Yeun makes a fantastic leading man here, and the cast (J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Zachary Quinto, Mark Hamill, and several TWD names) is ridiculously good. La Templanza (The Vineyard) (Amazon Prime series) — This new Spanish romantic drama series, which is based upon the historical fiction novel by Maria Dueñas, La Templanza, is set in the 19th century. The 10-part story revolves around two strangers with crossed destinies and moves through several settings, including Mexico, London, Cuba, and Spain.

Apple TV+ The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+ series) — Amanda Gorman, the youngest poet laureate in U.S. history and who spoke at the Biden inauguration, will help the host celebrate legendary literary heroes and illuminate her mother and other women who have touched her life. Gorman’s one of the most influential voices of young America today, and she’ll share her hopes for the future, not only for herself but for humanity and our nation. Calls (Apple TV+ series) — Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe, Evil Dead) aims to present an immersive TV experience with nine short-form stories based upon dark mysteries that unfold through unconnected phone conversations that shatter the lives of these characters. The season features Lily Collins, Rosario Dawson, Pedro Pascal, and Aubrey Plaza, so get ready for the spine-chilling suspense to begin. Discovery+ Ghost Adventures (Discovery+ series) — Discovery is making all 24 seasons of this show available for the streaming, and the show’s continued production during the pandemic. Hop aboard with Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley for their “lockdown” investigations as they travel the country to talk with locals, eyewitnesses, and experts to nail down any particular site’s haunted history with the help of various gadgets. Cocktails and Tall Tales With Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy (Discovery+ special) — The Barefoot Contessa herself joins forces with the award-winning actress to get boozy together (with whiskey sours) during a double-date of sorts when their husbands enter the picture. The women seem like BFFs in the making and were already big fans of each other before meeting for this special while continents apart.