The stars of Kong Vs. Godzilla were, well, the monsters, but the human actors who played a role in the movie are lining up some sweet gigs in Hollywood as well. Monday brought word that Alexander Skarsgard, the actor who shined in True Blood and Big Little Lies and also alongside the aforementioned large lizard and gorilla will have a very different role in Season 3 of Succession.

HBO revealed that Skarsgard has been tapped to play a prickly tech CEO named Lukas Matsson, who will emerge as a rival to the Roy family. Surely, there will be absolutely no corporate drama involved with him at all. And that’s not all: HBO also dropped the official (and very vague) logline for the new season, which cannot start airing soon enough.

“Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

Succession‘s second season ended with a bang, to say the least, so it’s no surprise that a new CEO would come circling what’s apparently now a vulnerable Waystar RoyCo and create some drama. Here’s hoping Matsson made all of his money disrupting the space hidden inside the Earth’s core and has an improbable-sounding explanation for how he and his team got there when we see new episodes on HBO, whenever exactly that ends up being.

