There are plenty of bad people on Succession (there’s a lot to be said about [REDACTED]’s betrayal in the season three finale, which we’ll get to in the Succession Report Card), but there are no bad performances. Every actor and actress took it to another level in the HBO drama’s best season yet, to the point where the Emmys should give the Succession cast their entire category to — in a twist that Logan Roy would approve of — contend against each other. It’s not fair to the rest of television to have to compete with Jeremy Strong or Sarah Snook or Brian Cox .

But who do viewers think gave the best performance in season three?

If you look long enough on social media, you’ll find a case for nearly everyone on the show (Justice for Comfrey), but there are two clear frontrunners: Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, who is still looking for a chair that he can sit normally in, and Matthew Macfadyen as the wonderfully-named (if not wonderfully-romantic) Tom Wambsgans.

Team Tom:

Tom the MVP of this season of #Succession omggg — .kasim k ⁶𓅓 (@ICEgawwd) December 13, 2021

Tom, Tom, Tom, Tommy Tom Wambsgans. You really did become the Nero of the story you filthy cunning MVP of the season. #Succession — Saahil (@saahilspeaking) December 13, 2021

Holy shit #Succession did it again, what an amazing finale, give Matthew Macfayden his Emmy now, Tom was the MVP of this season pic.twitter.com/vlKX2bTR5W — Karl Havoc (@OmarLittle1014) December 13, 2021

Tired: Give me the Jeremy Strong profile to read before the Succession finale Wired: Give me the Matthew MacFadyen profile in every single magazine to read while I hand-deliver him his Emmy and MVP of the season awards — Ella Brockway (@ellabrockway) December 13, 2021

Tom the MVP of this season of #Succession omggg — .kasim k ⁶𓅓 (@ICEgawwd) December 13, 2021

Team Roman:

It's permanently impossible to pick a Succession MVP but damn if Kieran Culkin didn't take it to a whole nother level this year. — Mac “Toast Points” Rogers (@macwrites) December 13, 2021

Kieran Culkin deserves the Emmy for two facial expressions. Acting. #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/4Bu5sWbyvz — Edward Vento (@edward_vento) December 13, 2021

KIERAN CULKIN WE ARE GETTING YOU THAT EMMY pic.twitter.com/VfvhakVguj — 👁 (@romanroyswindow) December 13, 2021

Halsey has weighed in with their pick:

Give Kieran Culkin his Emmy #Succession — h (@halsey) December 13, 2021

Now it’s your time to choose a fighter (who will stab you in the back the first chance they get).