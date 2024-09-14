Perhaps credit for a Suits renaissance is also down to interest in Meghan Markle, yet it’s clear that the appetite remains for successful sudsy prime-time series to spin off while retaining their brand in new cities. Let’s take a peek at what we can expect next from this soapy legal world that hails from the mind of showrunner Aaron Korsh, who originally created Suits while envisioning “something in the tone of Entourage that took place on Wall Street.”

Five years have passed since USA Network’s Suits aired a series finale and briefly followed up with a Pearson series (starring Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson) that was cancelled. The show seemed destined for the memory vault, but in June 2023, Suits came to Netflix and launched a full Summer of Suits that hasn’t ended yet. Early this year, NBCUniversal decided that the time was right to launch a full-fledged spin off series that takes the action from New York to Los Angeles, and everything is now starting to come together with promising news related to the production’s logistics and finances.

Plot

Times. Have. Changed. Obviously, the the world isn’t exactly hearing about an Entourage spin off, so Suits went in the right direction while leaving Wall Street. Now, nine seasons of the Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams-starring series remains in heavy rotation on Netflix, and the spin off is not only leaping from NYC to LA but is switching practice areas. Suits LA will revolve around an entertainment and criminal law firm launched by Ted Black (Stephen Amell), who is also a New York guy adapting to the West Coast lifestyle.

Before we move onto story details, it’s worth noting that this series is now shooting on location rather than in Canada. That ball went into motion in July when NBCUniversal issued a full-season order based upon the completed pilot, and filming went into high gear as of August 1. As Deadline reports, the entire production relocated at that time from Vancouver to LA, where the show will benefit from new tax incentives and also received $12 million from the state for the first season. According to Korsh, this will lend more authenticity to the show as the characters navigate entertainment law:

“Suits LA is a show whose characters are deeply ensconced in the world of film and television. Being able to shoot here will be a huge part of the show’s authenticity. More importantly, thanks to the Soundstage Program, we’re able to provide employment for Los Angeles-based cast and crew who have been starving for opportunities at home.”

Now back to the story that we can expect. As noted above, Ted will be portrayed by Stephen Amell, recently seen shirtless and sweaty in Starz’ Heels wrestling drama. He is looking forward to doing more talking and less punching, and although he wasn’t a Suits watcher, he quickly caught up.

Meanwhile, Ted’s partner in crime legal business would be Stewart Lane and embodied by Josh McDermitt, who is most fondly remembered by audiences as Eugene in AMC’s The Walking Dead. The dude has range as revealed by that character alone — who went from not being able to defend himself from a single walker to crafting his own bullets. Now that he’s better dressed and groomed, McDermitt’s character will be equipped to begin Suits: LA by helping Ted Black save his fledgling firm. From the synopsis:

Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

Considering Ted Black’s bicoastal status, there should be a window open for him to be familiar with Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter. Whether we will see Macht remains to be confirmed, although Patrick J. Adams (as Michael Ross) will likely be too busy with his upcoming Taylor Sheridan gig for Suits: LA face time. That still leaves Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres as cameo options, but Meghan Markle remains occupied with duchessing, and we will simply stay tuned for word on any Suits characters who could make a guest-star leap.

Cast

The Walking Dead fans should get a kick out of McDermitt as the confident Stuart Lane, partner of Amell’s Ted Black. Other cast members include Rachelle Goulding, Victoria Justice, Troy Wingush, Bryan Greenberg, Lex Scott Davis, John Amos, Kevin Weistman, and Alice Lee.