Netflix’s Sweet Tooth takes a bit of an unintentional gamble with its release date, which might also work to its benefit. The awe-inspiring story is based upon a comic-book (that ran under DC’s Vertigo imprint) by creator Jeff Lemire, who whipped up a post-apocalyptic fairytale about what happens when a great sickness (which is poorly dealt with by humans) ends with a miracle. In this case, this would be the appearance of “hybrids,” babies who are born half-human and half-animal, and this trailer introduces how that miracle first happens, along with how a hybrid deer-boy teams up with a wandering loner for an extraordinary set of events that neither could have imagined.

Of course, the miracle ends up being viewed as a threat by many humans, who don’t know a swell development when they see it. Or perhaps the Tucker Carlsons of this particular world ruined it for everyone. Probably so! Regardless of the finer details, the lush surroundings shown in this trailer give way to danger and warnings about how evil and good sometimes masquerade in each other’s clothing, and maybe those “nature is healing” memes will be in your head soon after watching this trailer. As it turns out, that deer-boy, Gus (Christian Convery), and his reluctant protector, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), will encounter the full spectrum during their adventures; and not all is as it seems, given that the worldbuilding sometimes resembles our very own world, but it’s amped-up to hit home in some stunning ways. From the synopsis:

Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers — about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home.

Something else very cool: Will Forte plays Gus’ father, which might make it worth the price of admission to check out this series (which is executive produced by Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.) when it arrives, even if comic-book adaptations aren’t your usual cup of tea.

Netflix’s Sweet Tooth streams on June 4.