‘Take That Haters,’ Lorde Watched Last Night’s ‘South Park’ And Thinks It Was Sweet

One of the interesting aspects of the 18th season of South Park, at least through the first three episodes, is the continuity of stories and themes. Instead of just beginning each episode with a clean slate, the characters are recalling stories and ideas from the previous episodes, like how Butters was expelled for burning down the gym, which remains destroyed. Last night’s episode, “The Cissy,” carried over the idea that Randy Marsh is actually 17-year old New Zealand pop star Lorde, and despite the typical ridiculousness and crude humor of “The Cissy,” the Lorde angle was actually very complimentary of the “Royals” singer, in that it explained that she is simply a welcome breath of fresh air compared to the T-N-A pop singers that have dominated the industry for so long.
Of course, the obvious questions are: Did Lorde watch the episode, and what did she think of it? Turns out the answers are yes and she was very flattered, as she shared some of her thoughts about the episode on Twitter and Instagram today.
I hope she understands how cool this actually is. I’d still rank appearing on The Simpsons as a higher honor, but being featured on South Park and not being torn to shreds is one of the most incredible things I can think of.
Vince and I agree wholeheartedly that a person who doesn’t regularly watch South Park is no friend of ours. However, in Lorde’s case, she wasn’t even a year old when South Park debuted, so I’ll cut her some slack, while I try to think of a witty way to describe how old I feel right now. So old, you guys!
Perhaps most amazing is the fact that people weren’t outraged on Lorde’s behalf – sort of the way that Spin was last week, before they also embraced their role in this episode – to the point that the singer simply assumed that it was an attack before she even, you know, watched it.
this is actually surprisingly cute – and from what i can tell also has a message of transgender acceptance (i’m still very new with this type of humour so i’m not sure if was actually genuine but it seemed so to me)
She should also realize how awesome it is that she was the focus of a Randy Marsh episode, because he really is the most awesome dad in TV history.
well shit this is downright sweet. take that haters i got a south park episode ☺️☺️☺️
It is sweet, which is something that South Park has always been able to deliver as well as it has been able to DESTROY and ANNIHILATE the people who deserve it. And she even appreciated the bit about the Spin reporter growing a conscience at the end.
also omgggg remorseful hat journalist el oh el
el oh el, indeed, Lorde. Now let’s all enjoy what might be my favorite thing that Butters does…
South Park is back hard.
Yep, 3 strong episodes so far.
It’s nice to see the show with some teeth again.
@The AggroCraig when do you think it lost it’s teeth?
@jeremyhyler Maybe it never TOTALLY did but it doesn’t feel like there’s been a ton of that screw-everyone satire lately. Maybe I’m remembering it wrong because we go 10 months between new episodes, but tackling the cis/trans stuff has more bite than “people are crazy on Black Friday”.
nahhhhh that shit’s been on point!
It was actually very sweet, how they showed Lorde’s (Randy’s) fans being inspired / enriched by her (him). And, of course, there were also lots of pooping noises in the A-story, which I laughed heartily at despite being 44 years old. So – it w as a win/ win type of episode, really.
Seriously, still laughed way too much at fart jokes.
Doing the call back to Randy on the toilet randomly saying “hot” as he’s crapping totally got me. Especially when it ended up in the song.
I don’t know who Lorde is. I am old.
I’ve been seeing this alot… however you avoided hearing “Royals” all of last year, teach me your ways.
Course, I still haven’t heard “Fancy”, so I guess I’m slowly entering that bubble as well.
With me it mainly involved listening to ta lot of sports talk radio
I knew a kid in elementary school that did exactly as Butters does. Pants all the way down, shirt up.
With any hope he never grew out of that and makes going into a public restroom really awkward for everyone.
Took my 5 year old nephew to a football game a while back. He walked up to the urinal and did this with like 50 guys in the bathroom. It was awesome.
best gag on SP
It was sweet, and her reaction is pretty damn cute, too.
And now we wait for her to write a song with, “Yeah yeah yeah, I am Lorde.”
It was supposed to be “Hunger Games, ya ya ya,” but the record company does whatever they want with it.
Why does Butters pull his pants all the way down to pee? Can we talk about that?
Everyone…. doesn’t do this?….
Andy, you don’t get it cause you never wear pants.
Fair point.
If anything splashes on his clothes, he’ll get grounded.
What @Baltimore Dan said. I thought every school had that one kid. Butters being that kid makes more sense than just about anything else that South Park does.
Pulling his shirt up like some kinda girl gone wild is the part that confuses me.
South Park is killing it this season. Looking forward to Wednesday every week!
I am Lorde, lalala, lorde lorde lorde. (nice to see her enjoying the parody)
“I am Lorde” is pretty catchy, but not nearly as catchy as their “Cash For Gold” song.
[www.youtube.com]
Both of these are super catchy, though my personal favorite is from ‘Medicinal Fried Chicken’
[www.youtube.com]
@Raptor Bacon
Given that Matt and Trey can barely get through a recording session without laughing, I can only imagine this scene took for fucking ever.
“Hunger games ya ya ya”
Gold.
Also Lorde goes up about 10 points in my book for her response to this, even if she doesn’t watch SP (which I GUESS I’ll forgive her for)
Didn’t see the episode, but this story makes me happy. Gotta love it when people whom you think might not be able to take a joke turn out to be able to take a joke. I already liked Lorde, and all the more now.
I honestly thought that was her singing at the end.
i don’t think being on the simpsons is an honour anymore; maybe 15 years ago. but now it seems like everyone pops up on the simpsons. i’d rank a south park honour way above.
Yeah any residual honor there was left in being a guest on the Simpsons was taken out back and gutted by the episode “Lisa goes Gaga”.
I’ve flushed better shows.
I still think the best song South Park ever did was “Jacking It In San Diego”
[www.youtube.com]
Do they even have South Park in New Zealand? She’s only been famous for a year, even if she’s spent the whole time since then in America, I doubt watching South Park was very high on her list of shit to do. Giving her garbage for not watching South Park is kinda like her giving us shit for not watching The Brokenwood Mysteries. (And yes, that is a real show I looked up for this example.)
Except that South Park is one of the greatest creations in history and The Brokenwood Mysteries sounds like a gay porn.
You know you are big time (good or bad) when you get parodied on South Park. BTW – did Tom Cruise and P. Diddy, and John Travolta ever come out of the closet (in Butter’s room)?