Paramount+ Will Join The Price-Hike Club Later This Summer (With A Slight Twist)

The practice of churning continues to get a good workout every time TV streaming services raise their prices, but those hikes are also inevitable. Peacock, Disney/Hulu, and Netflix have all done that deed in recent months, and now, Paramount+ has announced that their time has come as well.

That could be bad news for the fans of Taylor Sheridan shows and lovers of other such Dad TV favorites along with Trekkies and South Park junkies, but there’s a little bit of bright news embedded in what could otherwise be a standard price-hike announcement for monthly tiers. That is to say, current subscribers to the Paramount+ Essential plan will keep their current rate (of $5.99) intact. New subscribers to that tier will pay $7.99 per month, and the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier will climb to $12.99 for new and current subscribers alike. Those rates will increase on August 20, and here’s a bit more info via Deadline:

The new pricing will be effective for all new Paramount+ customers and for existing Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers with their next billing date on or after September 20.

Dexter: Original Sin might be worth the extra chunk of change? Also, Landman will debut and Tulsa King will return, so the Taylor Sheridan vibes will remain strong over on Paramount+, price hikes or not.

