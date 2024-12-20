That title replaces what was previously known as 2024, and plans for Matthew McConaughey to surface on this show or elsewhere in Sheridanland appear to be jettisoned. The Paramount+ mogul will soon be lining up possible followup seasons to Landman, Tulsa King, and Lioness, but let’s talk about what we can expect from his next Yellowstone show.

Taylor Sheridan’s shirtless run as strip-poker Travis in Yellowstone has come to an end. Of course, the Yellowstone universe isn’t over by a long shot. A probable spin off revolving around Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler will pick up at a new Montana ranch, 1923 will return to finish Jacob and Cara Dutton’s story, and 6666 could continue the ranch hand leg of the soap opera. Next, The Madison (which is set in Montana like Beth and Rip’s show) will surface.

Plot

Taylor Sheridan hasn’t directly spoken out about this show, and god only knows that he’s busy enough writing his 80-ish currently ongoing shows to drop hints. However, Paramount+ describes The Madison as a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

The filming locations are another matter. In late November, cameras rolled in Fort Worth, Texas, which is where Sheridan filmed parts of Landman. This setup appears to be misleading since (as noted in the a news clip from a local Fox affiliate) a NYPD squad car was on the scene. Surely, traffic is easier to work around in Fort Worth than it is in NYC, but how they will make Fort Worth look like New York is another matter.

Production will also, as the show’s logline suggests, take place in Boseman, Montana, where a recent casting notice called for locals to fill in background roles for the first season. The series is expect to take place in contemporary times, although it’s unknown whether this is a show that will pick up (as with the 2024 working title) right after the present-day events of Yellowstone finish. Or whether we might see crossovers from, say, Beth Dutton (who bought a new ranch outside of Dillon, Montana, as revealed in this week’s series finale) and Rip Wheeler on the way to their own spin off series.

Neither Paramount nor Sheridan has clarified how long the NYC-based family has been living in Montana, or whether they simply visit and decide to stay long term. Or whether the “grief” has to do with any character previously introduced by Sheridan. Surely, it cannot be John Dutton, since Sheridan lit the Kevin Costner character’s legacy on fire.

Cast

The legendary Michelle Pfeiffer and serial TV mainstay Matthew Fox will lead this spin off. The latter will, in a curious assembling of words, portray “a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors,” which might mean that he can do his own laundry and cooking after hanging out in a tree trunk to shoot his own dinner. Pfeiffer, meanwhile, will embody a matriarch (Stacy Clyburn) with two daughters who have made NYC their home base.

Those daughters will be portrayed by Beau Garrett and Elle Chapman, who will be a materialistic New Yorker married to an investment banker portrayed by Suits star Patrick J. Adams (which might be why we haven’t heard about him appearing in the upcoming Suits: LA spin off yet).

Outside of the fam (and to be fair, Matthew Fox’s character might also sit in the category), Kevin Zegers signed on to portray “Cade, Stacy’s new neighbor, who’s asked to look out for the place until the family shows up.”