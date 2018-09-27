Sorry, But Ted Danson Doesn’t Want ‘Cheers’ To Be Rebooted

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Every old show’s being rebooted these days; at some point, we’ll be living in a future in which Designing Women is once again sharing airwaves with Murphy Brown and a Roseanne-less Roseanne spinoff called The Connors. But some things are sacred. And so if NBC ever gets around to reviving Cheers, they’ll have to do it without Sam Malone.

Ted Danson was on Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday to promote his latest show, The Good Place. Cheers came up in the conversation, and the actor was quick to poo-poo the idea of a reboot. “It’d be a bunch of people in their 70s in a bar going, ‘What? What? A horse walked into a what?’” Danson cracked.

Danson, who turns 71 this year, then said maybe he’d be into if they moved it to an old age home.

It’s not just that he feels they’re too old: It’s that Danson has moved on. He’s not Sam Malone, baseballer-turned-bar owner and bartender, in real life, even if the the two will be forever associated.

“Playing Sam Malone was an anathema to me for the longest time,” Danson said. He said he never went to bars himself, and he even had to do heavy-duty research to get it right. “I went to bartender school and worked my little butt off to learn how to make drinks, and for the first month of shooting I was making Manhattans and Grasshoppers and all sorts of weird drinks. They didn’t give a sh*t. They want their jokes said well and on time, and they’re shooting you above your hand.”

The two discussed an episode of The Good Place in which his character, Michael, stood behind a bar, in an obvious nod to the show that first made his name. “If you watch the scene, you’ll notice that I would try to remember what I would do. ‘I used to wash shot glasses, yeah.'”