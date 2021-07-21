Ted Lasso sports one of comedy’s more interesting origin stories.

Its genesis was a commercial gimmick NBC counted on to drive interest in its newly acquired Premier League scheduling back in 2013. Its present iteration is a half-hour streaming dramedy, filled with homespun humor and salt-of-the-earth characters that win it countless Emmys, Golden Globes, and, most recently, a Peabody Award. The evolution of Ted Lasso — like Ted Lasso himself — is the story of an underdog with good intentions, one that manages to completely exceed expectations.

And it continues in the show’s highly-anticipated second season, as Jason Sudekis’ titular coach tries to earn his English club some respect, on the pitch and off. New arrivals, familiar foes, and the introduction of an alter-ego known simply as Led Tasso all make the highlight reel for season two (we’ve seen the first four episodes) but the core of the show remains the same. It’s a story about friendship, perseverance, and the power of a perfectly baked biscuit.

UPROXX chatted with Coach Beard himself, actor/writer Brendan Hunt, to figure out the secret sauce of season two, dive into his love of the game we call soccer (it’s futbol everywhere else), and finally get to the bottom of a central mystery: Just what the hell is Beard’s real name, anyhow?

Congratulations. A Peabody Award is huge. I think, more importantly, Alex Morgan did a Ted Lasso dance after scoring a goal last month.

That is the correct order of importance.

Right. I was going to say is there one you point to and you’re like, ‘I think we made it now.’?

I don’t know. A Peabody Award is so mature. I think when I was a kid, I probably wasn’t dreaming of a Peabody Award, but I might have been dreaming of athletes I respect doing celebrations that I helped invent. So yeah, definitely Alex Morgan.

This show is still being discovered and talked about a year after it launched, which is unheard of in this streaming era. Why do you think that is?

I wish I knew. I think one is just the pace of it. We very intentionally take our time with the show and we have since the pilot. Comedy, sitcoms especially, have gotten faster and faster over the last, I don’t know, decade. I’m spit-balling here, but network sitcoms are down to 22 minutes so they’re just trying to fit in enough to make a story [and] 22 minutes is not a lot of time. We had the luxury of streaming to let the episode be as long as the story needs it. We let moments breathe. We have grace notes, as Jason is very fond of saying. I don’t know how many shows are doing that and are still funny. That might be one of the things that make us stand out. I don’t think it’s enough to explain the onslaught of positive tweets we so much appreciate, but I think it’s part of the recipe.

You also had a weekly release schedule which is unusual for streaming these days.

I think the only people who were mad about it not coming out all at once is people who’d gotten really used to watching everything all at once. I don’t think that’s the majority of people, and I don’t think that means it’s the best way to do it. I think coming out week by week was a huge positive for the show. It didn’t hurt Game of Thrones none either.

For season two, how did you balance the sunny, optimistic humor the show is known for with some of the tougher storytelling these characters need to grow?

One is that we just know what the arcs of these characters are. We know where they’re going. So that’s down the road. But then way back at the beginning, the central kernel of the beginning of this show is a premise that is screwball ridiculous, absolutely insane. An absolutely insane thing that would have never, never happened.

So because it’s so ridiculous and because we prefer to work at the height of our intelligence, we had to then play [it] as straight as possible, and then by extension of that, make the characters in it as real as possible. So those two things together just make it kind of organic for there to be this push-pull between a comedy side and an emotional side. I think we have a writing staff of people who all enjoy playing with that tension.