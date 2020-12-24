“Feel-good comedy” is a label most shows would balk at. In the era of Peak TV, there seems to be a consensus that genre-fying anything somehow lessens it. Comedies – shows like Atlanta and Barry, BoJack Horseman and You’re The Worst – like to toe the line between dramatic and funny, making us question which category they fit in while harnessing the best qualities of each. And for those who don’t mind being pigeonholed, the pendulum usually swings far left, giving us shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Office, Veep and Modern Family – post-Seinfeld sitcoms that pack multi-camera gags, mockumentary confessionals, satire, and sarcasm into every episode.

There’s nothing wrong with any of that of course. Those series are award-winning pop culture behemoths that have helped shape the current landscape. But their track-record makes the success of shows like Ted Lasso and Schitt’s Creek, good-natured comedy that trades in earnestness and an optimistic hope in humanity, all the more impressive. Especially this year.

What’s even more notable is that 2020 – with its global pandemics and society-shifting presidential elections and government failures – didn’t directly influence either series. Schitt’s Creek, the little Canadian comedy that could, had been quietly building a devoted fanbase over on Pop TV for years. When the show migrated to Netflix, streaming subscribers (and awards shows) started to catch on to the magic creators Dan and Eugene Levy were conjuring with their fish-out-of-water tale. (The “fish” being a family of wealthy elitists sent packing to a small, unfortunately-named town when their bank accounts are emptied, and their prospects dimmed.)

Ted Lasso had an even stranger run. The Apple TV+ comedy got its start as a series of promos for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League. Creator Jason Sudeikis played the titular coach, an American football fanatic who tries his hand at leading a different kind of football team to victory across the pond.

Neither show’s beginnings displayed their true promise. Those early episodes of Schitt’s Creek found the writers trying to pin down the right combination of snobbish-snark and genuine affection. The Roses were an easy-to-loathe group of narcissists whose attitude towards the townies that welcomed them with open arms was, at times, off-putting. But where the show excelled was its character-work and its investment in the familial dynamics of this removed-from-reality brood.

With Ted Lasso, Sudeikis, and co-creator Bill Lawrence had an even steeper hill to climb to make him a likable leading man. In those early NBC commercials, the character was a judgmental dope, a mascot for the kind of eye-rolling American exceptionalism that earns us deserved ire from the rest of the world. Never mind that the original futbol is the most popular sport on the planet, that it earns more ratings and money than the NFL could dream of, Lasso’s approach to the game was to make snide digs at its ability to stomach ties and try to reinvent what a tackle looked like on the pitch.

But both shows underwent a transformation, an alchemical metamorphosis that wouldn’t just alter their own makeup – it would fundamentally impact what comedy looked like in 2020.

For Schitt’s Creek, which celebrated its final season by somehow nailing that elusive “happy ending,” 2020 gave the show a chance to double down on everything that made it so beloved amongst its growing fanbase. The Levys spent seasons crafting characters that felt both comedically bizarre – Catherine O’Hara with her warbled Mid-Atlantic accent, Annie Murphy’s limp-wristed Kardashian caricature – and surprisingly relatable. What’s more, it gave them all room to grow, to evolve while still staying true to their roots. We saw Dan Levy’s David, a quick-witted sardonic introvert riddled with social anxiety not only launch his own successful business and find love in the process but do so while still maintaining the eccentricities that made him a memeable icon. (He made compromises when it came to bachelor party escape rooms and town-hall-set nuptials, but he did so while also bemoaning the lack of Tahitian dolphin cruises and melting down over his haikuist officiant Fabian canceling because his penny-farthing couldn’t withstand the rain.) We saw Moira, a woman who once wished for a “good coma” when presented with living in a run-down motel at the beginning of the series, shape-shift into a mother with genuine maternal instincts (she rescheduled her flight once she realized it conflicted with her son’s wedding day, sacrificing lie-back seats, after all) who managed to retain her singular linguistic verbosity and deeply-selfish-yet-incredibly-charming point of view (as did her daughter).