With all due respect to whatever’s happening with the European Super League, the only soccer news I care about this week is: TED LASSO SEASON 2 TRAILER.

The Apple TV+ series, about an American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) who’s recruited to lead an English Premier League team, was unexpectedly one of the best shows of 2020. Ted Lasso has a fantastic cast, clever jokes, and a refreshingly cheery tone. There are not enough charming shows about nice people doing nice things for each other. It’s like if Friday Night Lights was a comedy, but much better than that sounds (Ted Lasso and Coach Taylor should share inspiring speech tips).

Ted Lasso was renewed by Apple for a second season last August, and on Tuesday, Apple released a trailer for season two, as well as announced the premiere date: July 23. “I always hear the question: who let the dogs out (who who who who)? With respect to The Baha Men, I prefer WHEN let the dogs out (when when when when)?” the show’s official Twitter account wrote. “‘Cause guess what, Greyhounds? Our 2nd season starts 7/23! Can I get a Bah Amen!? That’s what I used to think they were called.”

You can watch the trailer for Ted Lasso season two above.