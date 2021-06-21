Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Ted Lasso season two, featuring the introduction of Ted’s table-flipping alter ego, Led Tasso. There’s also Jason Sudeikis wearing a Santa hat, Dani Rojas as the team’s top scorer (“football is life!”), and Ted assuming the British version of The Dukes of Hazzard is called “The Earls of Risk.”

What a good show. You can watch the trailer below.

Sudeikis compared season two to The Empire Strikes Back, which either means it will end on a downer note or Ted will make out with his as-yet-unmentioned sister. It could go either way really.

The soccer comedy, which we named one of the best shows of 2020, also won a prestigious 2021 Peabody Award for “offering the perfect counter to the enduring prevalence of toxic masculinity, both on-screen and off, in a moment when the nation truly needs inspiring models of kindness.” The Peabody jury admitted that the premise of an American football coach going overseas to coach soccer sounds like a “formulaic cornball dud” on paper, but what “this presumably Ugly American, fish-out-of-water tale offers instead is a charming dose of radical optimism.”

Ted Lasso returns to Apple Tv+ for more radical optimism on July 23.