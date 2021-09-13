As the second season of Ted Lasso enters its last batch of episodes, negotiations are already under way to get Season 3 fired up, and members of the cast are looking at some significant raises. Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, is reportedly scoring $1 million per episode for Season 3 while series regulars like Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein (who is a real person and not CGI), and Brendan Hunt will see their paychecks double. Of course, it probably didn’t hurt that Ted Lasso Season 2 came out of the gate with record-breaking numbers for Apple TV. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Sources say negotiations have been ongoing for the past month or so with central cast members including Emmy nominees Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Goldstein, Juno Temple (Keeley) and Hunt, who all scored raises that take them from the $50,000-$75,000 range they earned per episode for seasons one and two to the $125,000-$150,000 territory. Sources say Waddingham, Temple and Goldstein have already closed rich new deals for season three, joining Sudeikis. Goldstein also negotiated a second payday for his role as writer and exec producer on the series.

Of course, the big question mark is whether or not the pop culture juggernaut will go past a third season. Sudeikis was saying as recently as June that he doesn’t have any future plans after Season 3. “But the story that’s being told — that three-season arc — is one that I see, know and understood,” Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

It should be noted that during that same interview, Sudeikis made a joke about the “iMoney truck,” and by the looks of things, Apple is readily backing that baby up to his front door.

