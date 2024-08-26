Ever since Ted Lasso season 3 wrapped up in May 2023, there’s been the question of whether that was the season or series finale. It’s beginning to look like the former: Variety reports that the soccer comedy is “heading towards a season 4 greenlight” after Warner Bros. Television picked up the options for stars Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).

But what about the rest of the cast, including Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis? It’s likely he’ll be “involved in the revival in some capacity,” although maybe only as an executive producer. The status of Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) is currently unknown, but it doesn’t sound like Phil Dunster (Jamie Tart) will be back due to scheduling conflicts with a pair of other series, Prime Video’s The Devil’s Hour and Apple’s Surface.

It’s important to note that Apple TV+ hasn’t officially announced a fourth season of Ted Lasso yet, but if it does happen, here’s what the cast reportedly looks like as of this moment: