Ever since Ted Lasso season 3 wrapped up in May 2023, there’s been the question of whether that was the season or series finale. It’s beginning to look like the former: Variety reports that the soccer comedy is “heading towards a season 4 greenlight” after Warner Bros. Television picked up the options for stars Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).
But what about the rest of the cast, including Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis? It’s likely he’ll be “involved in the revival in some capacity,” although maybe only as an executive producer. The status of Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) is currently unknown, but it doesn’t sound like Phil Dunster (Jamie Tart) will be back due to scheduling conflicts with a pair of other series, Prime Video’s The Devil’s Hour and Apple’s Surface.
It’s important to note that Apple TV+ hasn’t officially announced a fourth season of Ted Lasso yet, but if it does happen, here’s what the cast reportedly looks like as of this moment:
In
Brett Goldstein
Jeremy Swift
Hannah Waddingham
Out
Phil Dunster
Maybe
Brendan Hunt
Jason Sudeikis
Juno Temple
Hunt previously told Entertainment Weekly that he and co-creators Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence (who is awfully busy), and Joe Kelly always meant for Ted Lasso to last three seasons. “I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons,” he said. “But even as committed to that idea as Jason may have been, none of us were prepared to the degree to which people love this show.” Without more Ted Lasso, the Funko Pop industry will crater!