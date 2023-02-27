Ted Lasso is an interesting phenomenon. The series was universally acclaimed and gave fans a wholesome little sports show to take their minds off of things when the first season launched in 2020, though the follow-up season was not as well-received, and characters began betraying one another. Still, the AFC Richmond crew will return for a third (and possibly final) season next month on Apple TV, so it’s time to start perfecting your biscuit recipes now!

Season three will bring back the regular cast, including the titular Mr. Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, as he continues his coaching journey in the wild world of professional sports, while also dealing with his own personal anxieties and drama back home. This time, however, his former right-hand man Nate, played by Nick Mohammed, has gone over to work at West Ham United after betraying his former teammates/pals, who are scrambling to really “believe” here. As per the official description:

In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

While there hasn’t been any official confirmation, most of the cast has alluded to the show ending after three seasons. After winning big at last year’s Emmys, Sudeikis seemed unsure: “I don’t know. It’s up to more factors than myself.” Aside from the series, Sudeikis has had a pretty tough few months all around, so maybe he will welcome the time off.

Ted Lasso returns on March 15th. Check out the trailer above.