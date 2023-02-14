Even though Ted Lasso has had a bumpy road since its acclaimed first season, the crew will be heading back to the field for a third season this spring, although some of them have turned over to the dark side. March will be a huge month for fans of tension-filled television!
Ted Lasso follows the titular coach, played by Jason Sudeikis, as he attempts to wrangle his eclectic football team. The series has won a series of awards and will return for a third, and possibly final, season this spring on AppleTV+. Despite the wave of “you either hate it or you love it” conversations the show seems to have inspired, the series will hopefully make a swing in the right direction for its third season. Here’s what we know.
Plot
Since we last saw AFC Richmond, formerly good guy Nate left to work for Rebecca’s ex Rupert, abandoning Lasso and the gang. Season three will deal with the aftermath of the tumultuous season. Here is the official synopsis:
[T]he newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate, now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard. Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.
Release Date
The 12-episode season will premiere on March 15th on AppleTV+.
Cast
The whole gang is back for the third round, including Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Anthony Head, Juno Temple, Hanna Waddingham, and Nick Mohammed, in addition to Sudeikis.
Trailer
You can check out the teaser below, featuring all of your favorite players crafting.