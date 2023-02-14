Even though Ted Lasso has had a bumpy road since its acclaimed first season, the crew will be heading back to the field for a third season this spring, although some of them have turned over to the dark side. March will be a huge month for fans of tension-filled television!

Ted Lasso follows the titular coach, played by Jason Sudeikis, as he attempts to wrangle his eclectic football team. The series has won a series of awards and will return for a third, and possibly final, season this spring on AppleTV+. Despite the wave of “you either hate it or you love it” conversations the show seems to have inspired, the series will hopefully make a swing in the right direction for its third season. Here’s what we know.

Plot

Since we last saw AFC Richmond, formerly good guy Nate left to work for Rebecca’s ex Rupert, abandoning Lasso and the gang. Season three will deal with the aftermath of the tumultuous season. Here is the official synopsis: