Tim Robinson and Maria Bamford are the comedy geniuses behind two of the funniest Netflix shows ever in I Think You Should Leave and Lady Dynamite. There will hopefully be a third season of ITYSL (Lady Dynamite was sadly canceled after season two), but until then, you can get your Robinson and Bamford fix in Teenage Euthanasia.

Created by Alissa Nutting and Alyson Levy, the Adult Swim animated series “centers around the owners of Tender Endings funeral home, the Fantasy Family: Grandma Baba, her adult children Uncle Pete and Trophy, and Trophy’s teenage daughter, Euthanasia (‘Annie’), a name accidentally given to her during the time of Trophy’s own unbearable suffering,” according to the plot synopsis. Here’s more:

Back when Trophy was a teen herself; she ran away from home after giving birth to Annie, leaving her newborn to be raised by Baba and Uncle Pete. Now, 15 years later, Trophy returns to Tender Endings… as a corpse, for burial. When a bolt of lightning strikes Baba’s homemade embalming fluid and one of Annie’s tears, Trophy comes back from the dead. As a resurrected woman, Trophy has a variety of quasi-useful death powers. But more importantly, she has a second chance at unplanned parenthood.

Bamford voices Trophy, Robinson is Uncle Pete, and Joe Pera Talks with You‘s Jo Firestone and Bebe Neuwirth round out the cast as “Annie” and Baba.

Teenage Euthanasia has Maria Bamford, Tim Robinson, and a pill-popping corpse from Florida — what more could you want? The series premieres on September 19.