Kevin Hart is definitely not hosting the Oscars this year. No one is, in fact. Though The Academy is trying to get The Avengers to save the day, there won’t be an official host this year.
That’s partially because Hart, who was first announced as host after reports that the award show was struggling to find a host for the ceremony, immediately fell into hot water when homophobic tweets surfaced and were widely circulated. Hart first dug in his heels, then apologized to those he offended and resigned as host.
Since then, Hart has sort of dug in his heels once more. He says he won’t apologize again, and says he’s “over it.” Hart comes off, quite frankly, as bitter that people criticized him using homophobic language and that, all at once, his chance to host the Oscars vanished. And at least one friend of Hart’s — actor Terry Crews — says he needs to reevaluate the situation a bit.
