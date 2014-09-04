Terry Crews Showed Off His Unlikely Secret Talent To Jimmy Kimmel Last Night

Terry Crews has lived quite the life. He’s an ex-football player who became an actor, going from bit roles in movies like Serving Sara to being an in-demand commercial pitch man and corgi-holding, princess castle-building star of a Golden Globe-winning sitcom, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. But you knew all that.

What you might not know, however, is that he’s an artist. A pretty good one, too, based on the sketches he displayed on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! It’s how he got by before the Old Spice money came rolling in. Artistic Terry likes to draw.

