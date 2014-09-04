Terry Crews Showed Off His Unlikely Secret Talent To Jimmy Kimmel Last Night

Terry Crews has lived quite the life. He’s an ex-football player who became an actor, going from bit roles in movies like Serving Sara to being an in-demand commercial pitch man and corgi-holding, princess castle-building star of a Golden Globe-winning sitcom, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. But you knew all that.
What you might not know, however, is that he’s an artist. A pretty good one, too, based on the sketches he displayed on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! It’s how he got by before the Old Spice money came rolling in. Artistic Terry likes to draw.
So those Brooklyn Nine Nine Sketches were legit then? “Do you want to find your purse?!”
Yea, there was some interview with one of the creators/producers where they talk about using some real life facets of the actors and introducing it to the characters. Similar to how Ron Swanson is a big fan of woodworking (which the actor who plays him, Nick Offerman, is very much into).
I would watch the hell out of a show starring Nick Offerman and Terry Crews.
It’s crazy how Terry Crews is one of the most intimidating looking people alive and yet is apparently a pretty nice guy and a very well rounded individual. If I was that huge my entire career strategy would consist of glaring menacingly at job interviewers while cracking my knuckles until they hired me.
Just one more reason for me to love Terry Crews. It just doesn’t stop. What’s next? Kitten care taker?
A true renaissance man.
I’m hoping they find a way to make his stint on Battle Dome canon for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
haha like the janitor from scrubs also being in the fugitive
No one man should have that much awesome in them… Except maybe Bill Murray.
You forgot to mention that he will eventually become the President.
“Caricatures? That’s garbage art!!!!”
Handsome? ✔
Intelligent?✔
Funny?✔
Athletic?✔
Artistic/creative?✔
Ambitious?✔
Humble?✔
Mrs Crews is a very lucky lady.