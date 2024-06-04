The second installment of this kitschy show is nearly up on us, so let’s discuss what will come next:

Netflix has successfully managed to revive a few franchises of yesteryear in a way that nobody thought possible. The king of those series happens to be Cobra Kai , which will return later this year for a sixth and final season. Additionally, That ’90s Show picked up in Red and Kitty’s basement like no time had passed other than their attendees being born in a completely different decade. The series ended up racking up views (the Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis joint cameo surely helped) , and Netflix swiftly greenlit an additional two “parts” (or seasons).

Plot

Red and Kitty remain the glue that holds everything together in this series, which largely revolves around their granddaughter, Leia Foreman (Callie Haverta), who is the daughter of original series characters Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon). Naturally and with Leia only on hand for summer vacations, and plenty of drama results from the long distance factor involved with this group of friends/couples. Expect that semi-tension to prominently factor into the coming episodes.

The show is now firmly sitting in the mid 1990s (1996 to be precise), and here’s where the action picks up in Part 2:

Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.

Additionally, Leia’s mom is on the scene with Laura Prepon doing the guest star thing in what is hopefully more than a quick cameo.

Cast

Returning cast members include Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp (who also executive produce) along with Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Ashley Aufderheide, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

Guest stars are also where it’s at here. Laura Prepon will represent from the original core cast (no Mila Kunis or Ashton Kutcher this time, and definitely no Danny Masterson). Additional appearances will come from Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes (oh boy) along with Tommy Chong, Will Forte, Seth Green, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Matt Rife, and Kadeem Hardison.