That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson was formally charged with rape in LA three years ago. That happened many years after Masterson’s accusers saw their claims stall out (allegedly at the behest of Scientology) within the LA county court system. Additionally Masterson was released from The Ranch by Netflix as the streamer cut ties with him amid mounting sexual assault accusations. Since then, there has been significant movement on the case.

Back in May, Masterson (now age 47) was convicted on two of three counts of rape by force or fear, and word quickly came down that he could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. Questions swirled about what would be next for Masterson, and Variety now reports that he’s received the full three-decade prison sentence. His victims spoke out in court ahead of the judge’s statement:

At the sentencing, the three women in the case told the judge that Masterson’s crimes had ruined their lives, and asked the judge to give Masterson life behind bars. Jane Doe 1 called the actor “a true coward and heartless monster.” Jane Doe 2 said to Masterson across the courtroom, “I still have to contend with what you did to me that night… That takes a life’s worth of therapy to repair. Every time I think I’m okay, that rape comes back to me.” Jane Doe 3 told the judge that she has been diagnosed with PTSD.

Additionally, journalist Meghann Cuniff tweeted that one victim made outward reference to Masterson’s former DJ moniker, DJ Donkey Punch (a reference to a dangerously violent sexual act). She added, “You relish in hurting women. It is your addiction. It is without question your favorite thing to do.”

The two women Masterson was convicted of raping spoke in person for 10-20 minutes each. N.T. brought up Masterson's DJ name, DJ Donkey Punch. "You relish in hurting women. It is your addiction. It is without question your favorite thing to do," she said. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 7, 2023

This leg of the legal journey followed a second set of proceedings after a jury deadlock over the charges. The convictions involve Masterson raping two women in 2003 at his Hollywood home.

Anti-Scientologist advocate (and former second-generation member) Leah Remini was present in the courtroom during the sentencing.

(Via Variety)