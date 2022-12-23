Wanna feel old? That ‘70s Show debuted almost a quarter century ago. Meanwhile, in That ‘90s Show, less than two decades have passed. The original, which bowed in 1998, began in 1975 and ended (eight seasons later) in 1979. Its belated follow-up, That ‘90s Show, unfolds over the summer of 1995. The passing of time can be a bear, and in the first trailer for the forthcoming show sequel, it’s bananas seeing its original cast all grown up — and having kids of their own.

The original gang are not the stars of the show, and most of them are only making “special” appearances. They’re barely in the ad, which instead focuses mostly on Leia (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Topher Grace’s Eric and Laura Prepon’s Donna. She’s been carted off to stay with the grandparents (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who are part of the main cast), where she makes some friends in the days before smartphones — when the information superhighway was only starting to take off with the public, when clothes were baggier, and when people owned scores of space-hogging VHS tapes. (You can spot the two-tape set for Ben-Hur in the basement.)

Only towards the end do we see the old gang. There’s Eric and Donna, who miraculously still have the same ‘70s ‘dos, as well as Kelso and Jackie, who do not. Wilmer Valderamma’s Fez looks fantastic, having become a fashionable hairdresser with his own salon. Even Tommy Chong is back, looking slightly more haggard.

Should Kelso and Jackie really have gotten married. Despite being married to Kutcher, Kunis doesn’t think so. “You know what, I called BS,” Kunis told Access Hollywood earlier this year. “I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that I ended up with Wilmer’s character. And I was like, ‘Why are you and I together?’” She also confirmed to Vanity Fair that a longtime rumor: that she lied about her age to get on the show. Good for her.

That ’90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19, 2023. You can watch the trailer in the video above.

(Via Variety)