Mila Kunis just confirmed a massive rumor about That ’70s Show. While promoting her new film, Luckiest Girl Alive, Kunis came clean about how she landed the role of Jackie Burkhart in the classic sitcom. As everyone knows by now, Kunis was the youngest member of the cast by several years, and there’s a reason for that.

“There’s a rumor going around that I may or may not have lied about my age,” Kunis confessed to Vanity Fair. “I’d like to make it very clear now that I did lie. I did.”

According to Kunis, she claimed to be 18 to get her foot in the door. However, once it came time to sign a contract, she had to tell the truth to That ’70s Show creators Bonnie and Terry Turner in order to lock down an on-set teacher because she was still in school. Fortunately, they weren’t too bothered by the revelation because they already loved what Kunis brought to the part. As for the rest of the cast, no one gave her any problems about her real age.

Via Variety:

“It was in the heyday of older kids playing younger kids and I was actually of the age of the character,” Kunis added. “I was never treated as lesser then. If I did by one of the cast members another cast member would stand up for it. The reason I don’t do drugs was because nobody on the set did. And I looked up to them at 14. The trajectory of my career could’ve gone any which way… but the set was cool.”

Kunis is set to reprise her role as Jackie when the spinoff series, That ’90s Show, hits Netflix sometime in late 2022 or early 2023. Although, she’s not too thrilled about Jackie being married to her real life husband, Ashton Kutcher, in the new show. Granted, their characters dated during early episodes of That ’70s Show, but by the end, they had gone in wildly different directions.

“You know what, I called BS,” Kunis told Access Hollywood. “I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that I ended up with Wilmer’s character. And I was like, ‘Why are you and I together?'”

(Via Vanity Fair)