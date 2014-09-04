‘That’s My Purse!’: All The Times Bobby Hill Proved He Was The Best Character On ‘King Of The Hill’

The time he had a rather unconventional first kiss.
Going to your first boy-girl party can be a stressful experience for anyone, but thankfully, Bobby found a way to prepare: he practiced kissing the head that Luanne brought home from beauty school. The scenes are beyond hilarious, but unfortunately, when Hank sees what’s going on, he destroys the head once and for all, meaning Luanne is in big trouble before her big exam. But hey, thanks to all that practice, Bobby turned himself into a regular Casanova.
His glorious stint as a plus-sized model.
When Bobby finds out he has to shop at a fat kid store (his words, not mine), he’s understandably crestfallen. But when he learns he could have a career as a plus-sized model, his mood perks up considerably. Let’s face it; Bobby is a born star. He loves the camera! Sure, Hank had the right idea puling him out of that fashion show (he would have been pelted with cupcakes!), but Bobby was still a fabulous model. The world just wasn’t ready for him.
The time he and Connie put on the greatest wrestling match Arlen Middle School had ever seen.
Bobby has never been too good at sports, much to his father’s perpetual disappointment, but he takes to wrestling pretty well (“There’s no running!”). Unfortunately, Bobby and Connie — who were just friends at that point — get caught up in a fight between Peggy and a sexist wrestling coach who doesn’t think Connie belongs on the team. Since Peggy is the reason the coach had to let Connie join, he takes it out on her by having Connie fight Bobby for a spot on the team. Rather than get involved with the politics, Bobby and Connie find a way out: they stage a ridiculous WWE-style wrestling match, complete with body slams and ketchup-as-fake-blood. We never find out who makes the team, but it was nice to see that Bobby and Connie weren’t going to let one vindictive wrestling coach ruin their good time.
“…and then I kicked him in the testicles.”
“Hank….we can’t have your son going around kicking everyone in their testicles.”
“I know!”
Kahn screaming, ” SHE BLUFFING! FINISH HER!” over the fence is my personal favorite moment.
Whoa Whoa, what about the one where he becomes a southern gentlemen?
I do believe I’ll give room service a jangle and have them send up some e’touffee…
I still use ”This flower is wiltin”
“Look, Don! I’m a dandy too!”
They throw donuts, not cupcakes at the fashion show
God, I miss King of the Hill.
So many good Bobby moments:
-“Hey Charice, you stone cold fox, what up?”
-“Wow, Joseph. I don’t think even Kerri Strug could pull off that move in cowboy boots *Pause* Ohhh….Kerri Strug in cowboy boots….”
-That routine where he hikes up his pants and starts talking like an old man in Brooklyn sending soup back in a deli (“What are you talking about?!”).
-The time he went out with a girl three years older than him, got dumped, then got back at her vegetarian ass by eating an entire 72 oz steak in like 75 minutes.
-The fact that Bobby is literally a Buddhist lama and gave up eternal salvation for his girlfriend.
One of my favorite TV characters of all time.
Also the time when he got hypnotized by the queen fire ant to do her bidding. I was done when he oozed sugar out of his mouth to feed her.
“The fact that Bobby is literally a Buddhist lama”
I feel like this gets glossed over.
It doesn’t. And I see Bob’s Burgers going the same route.
“I’m driving the*hell* out of this truck!”
The one where he has to choose between Connie and delicious Jewish Deli food, which has given him the gout……….that one is EPIC. “Carl, bring me my Rascal………..”
That rerun was on recently….and I texted my Dad who was suffering from toe gout to alert him.
Thatherton!
I dunno. Cotton was so good whenever he was on.
“Dad, why do you hate what you don’t understand?”
“I don’t hate you, Bobby!”
“I meant soccer.”
“What was I supposed to do, NOT dance with a dog?”
“You told me dog dancing was just for weirdos!”
Painting fluffy clouds in his room, wanting to take a bath instead of a shower because he’d half to stand, feeding Bandit a raccoon, wearing velvet suit, but kicking Hank in the fellas the best.
Wasn’t Rancho Unicorno in that episode?
We must assure that never happens. Meaning Seth MacFarlane must be destroyed.
Thanks to Californication, Bobby Hill gives me the weirdest boner.
“There’s some milk in the fridge that’s about to go bad.”
hahaha great episode
“…and there it goes…”
Blew my mind when i found out Pamela Adlon voiced Bobby.
aahh put me down ..my growth is stunted !!! ..my kidneys are broken !!! and so KIDNEY BOY is born ..
it was a good show mostly because of bobby but man did I hate peggy hill ..fuck man ive never wanted a cartoon character more dead than peggy hill .. I always hoped after it went off the air hank finally snapped and killed her ..fuck you peggy..
I wasn’t a fan either
Peggy episodes were the WORST
King of the Hill is way, way, way better than Bob’s Burgers
BB is starting to get some recognition as of late.
Bobby’s great, but for me personally, Buck Strickland is the best character on that show…
The one where Buck & Bobby are buddies is another highlight
I’m casting my vote for Dale Gribble.
Mind still blown by that. But also not. Because of course he is.