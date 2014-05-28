The 10 Most Memorable TV Fight Scenes

No, it’s not, so until then, you’ll have to make due with this list of 10 of TV’s greatest fight scenes. I don’t mean “fight scene” like when Tony and Carmela yelled at each other about gabagool — I mean, punches are thrown and blood is spilled. (I should say that I’m sure Spartacus is worthy of being on the list, but I personally haven’t seen enough of the show — let me know which scene should have made it.)
1. Hannibal Lecter vs. Jack Crawford (Hannibal)
Anyone interested in checking out “this Hannibal show” after reading so many positive season one reviews was immediately turned on by or they turned off the first scene of the show’s excellent sophomore year. It begins with a close-up shot of Hannibal slicing through meat with a knife, and ends with everyone’s favorite fine, young cannibal sticking a shard of glass into Jack Crawford’s jugular. That would be only the fifth most disturbing thing to happen all season.
2. Khal Drogo vs. Mago (Game of Thrones)
Unfortunately video of Khal’s tongue-ripping showdown with Mago isn’t embeddable, but it’s not as if you haven’t watched it approximately 183 times, and cold-called your high school buddy in the middle of the night to say “the beetles will feed on your eyes.” COME AT ME, BRO.
3. Dan Dority vs. the Captain (Deadwood)
I already (briefly) wrote about the Mud Brawl once before. Can’t do it again.
4. Walter White vs. Jesse Pinkman (Breaking Bad)
Disappointed father figure Walt and f*ck-up son Jesse fought many times over the course of Breaking Bad‘s violent five-season run, but the clear winner in the Best Fight department happens in “Bug.” Jesse, feeling betrayed that Walt bugged his car, throws the GPS tracker at his cooking partner’s head, and thus begins one of the more realistic scuffles in TV history. Neither of them looks like they’ve ever thrown a punch before, and their melee is ugly, ungraceful, and uncomfortable. It was a moment every Breaking Bad fan was waiting for, but we wanted to look away when it actually happened.
Peter vs Chicken?
Screw Family Guy
Tony v. Ralph?
Yeah, Tony vs. Ralph was brutal.
T vs Bobby, too.
The Hound vs everyone he’s fought. A true badass.
Just chiming in with a helpful correction — you accidentally put the No. 1 fight at No. 3.
You’re welcome.
Mericans vs. Axis Powers – Band of Brothers, The Pacific
Rust Cohle vs. Neo Nazis/thugs – True Detective
Titus Pollo and Lucius Vorenius vs. mad gladiators – Rome
Yeah, Rome gets overlooked a lot. I’m jaded when it comes to TV violence, but when I watched that I literally yelled “Holy Shit!” and looked away.
He skewered that galdiator, good.
“Thirteen!”
ROME! Yeh, now there was a spectacle.
THIRTEEN! was the first thing I thought of when I read the words “most memorable fight scenes.” Then that Deadwood mud battle.
Amen. One of the landmark moments of the Titus/Lucius bromance.
No fights from 24?
Zack Morris vs. AC Slater? [youtu.be]
I’m surprised you went with the Albino fight from Banshee instead of the fight with Lucas and the MMA guy who raped a girl the night before. That fight was straight up ridiculous.
The fight in question for those who haven’t seen it
WTF?! Albino fights and MMA rapes? …do I need to start watching this Banshee show?
Agreed. That fight was insane.
If you get Cinemax, both seasons should be on On Demand.
Most underrated show out there by far.
AH… Skinemax. The channel that has eluded me since childhood.
I’m still scared to rewatch the albino fight
And yes, Banshee is worth the time to watch
Banshee is great fun. If you can just roll with Lucas beating up an MMA world champion. It’s fairly justifiable when you see him start to play dirty. Great fight.
The Hood/ Proctor season 1 fight is also ridiculous. Dude just wants to ask Proctor for help. Proctor asks Hood if he slept with his niece (which he did of course. Hood sleeps with almost every woman on the show). Craziness ensues.
Olek vs. Anna is also a good one, but wildly unbelievable.
How about the really first one, in the bar, with the beer bottle in the mouth and the shivving in the gut. That’s the moment I went, ok this show is really dumb but Imma watch the f**k out of it! And I was right.
Seth Bullock vs Al Swearengen (Deadwood)
Ron Swanson vs. Food. The end.
When he’s eating, it’s the food that is scared.
Bart: Remember when Tom had you in that headlock and you screamed, “I’m a hemophiliac!” and when he let you go, you kicked him in the back?
Bart: Will you teach me how to do that?
Homer: Sure, boy. First, you gotta shriek like a woman and keep sobbing until he turns away in disgust. That’s when it’s time to kick some back. And then when he’s lying down on the ground…
Homer: Kick him in the ribs.
Homer: Step on his neck.
Homer: And run like hell.
That episode got me through life.
River Tam vs Everybody(yes I know it was technically the movie)
Also I can’t help but add that Banshee has the most insane amount of fights I have ever seen in a show. It’s utterly insane. And we are not talking normal fights. We are talking bloody to the bone fights
I think Beric vs the Hound was the best fight scene GoT has done so far though I’m fully expecting the Mountain vs Oberyn to top that.
It better! They’ve held it up for episode 8 of the season. All the awesome happens in episode 8!
That’s typically episode 9, homo.
South Park’s Cripple Fight is scene frame-by-frame the fight from They Live.
Life is better knowing that fact.
Thanks for beating me to this.
This fight gets best just because of that fact.
Damnit, now I want to watch They Live
PUT IT ON!
Dan Dority vs. Captain Turner is still the most realistic, horribly brutal fight I’ve seen on TV, probably at all (apart from a similar RL fight I saw, but that did not end in death). The aftermath is pretty accurate, too: even if you win, you’re not gonna stride away boldly while throwing an appropriate quip to the wind.
24 – Jack vs. Abu Fayed. The fight’s so hardcore that merely glimpsing the aftermath makes Ricky Schroder go “Damn, Jack.”
So I should really be watching Banshee, huh?
It’s not the smartest show but it’s pretty and always entertaining. Honestly the only thing I’d change would be the cut down some on the Skinemax sex scenes. I’m by no means a prude, and love seeing the gorgeous women of the show nude, but they kind of kill the pace on an otherwise quickly paced show.
But that’s a good call on Alias, I’d forgotten how great that fight scene was.
You left off the Hannibal season 1 fight between Hannibal and Tobias. Unfortunately, I can’t seem to find a clip to post.
one of the best TV fights I ever watched for sure.
Whoever put that music over the cripple fight from South Park made me sad. One of my favorite parts of it was the dialogue.
Was there no Justified reference in a WarmingGlow list?!
I musta missed it, but I’m hoping it was Raylan versus that fat Bennett brother in the convenience store when Raylan threw his badge away like a regular John Q. Public (before getting his drunk ass kicked if I recall).
Bobby Hill vs Testicles
I DON’T KNOW YOU!
THATS MY PURSE!
SHE BLUFFING! FINISH HER!!
Eli vs Agent Knox in Boardwalk Empire’s last season on of the most realistic fight scenes of all time, tv or film. Shame it isn’t on that list!
Damn, I’d forgotten about that one. Excellent call.
yes, I forgot that one and it was amazing.
Also, Chalky vs. Dunn.
@Otto Man I think I’m more with you on that one.
Great fight too @Otto Man , Boardwalk as a lot of great, super gritty and realistic fights anyway.
Both of these are great. One should be on the list
That’s one of my favorite fight scenes of all time. I was cheering so hard at the musical saw part.
Boardwalk doesn’t always get everything right, but shit, it always delivers as far as violence is concerned.
You beat me to it. I was hoping someone in the comments had mentioned it.
Both fights need to be on this list.
I actually liked Homer vs Smithers better in terms of Simpsons fights
I’ll teach you how to answer a phone, you boob. It’s for you!
21 ft. Rule
Hannibal > Danny Crowe
After next sunday the viper vs the mountain will be on this list.
If you aren’t watching Banshee you aren’t doing it right
Pryce v. Campbell wasn’t a fight — it was a one-sided ass-whipping.
The fight scene between Tony and Ralphie on the Sopranos (in the kitchen, about the horse) was one of the most intense fight scenes I’ve seen on TV or the big screen. Horrifying and spellbinding.
Best TV fight ever was between Krystle and Alexis on Dynasty. You probably don’t remember it because it happened before you were born. Get off my lawn, you young’uns!
Do made for TV miniseries count? Because the fight in Lonesome Dove, when Tommy Lee Jones beats the bejesus out of the Army scout was epic.
I remember several episodes of “Charmed” in which Alyssa Milano’s breasts would fight with the thin cloth of her blouse. The nipples were extremely fierce and brutally agressive. numnumnumnum
Homer Simpson vs George Bush Sr.
Furious George vs. that other monkey
Peep Show: Mark Vs. Jez, when they push each other into the electric fence. Short but hilarious.
The Sopranos- Tony VS Bobby
Yeah — forgot about that one. That was brutal.
The Birds of War (Pigeon Boys) VS Rickety “Talibomb” Cricket VS The Trashman
It may not be memorable, but May using a nail gun on Ward’s foot in the SHIELD finale was pretty BA, as well as the rest of that fight.
Great list, but we must not forget the epic Charlie Murphy/Rick James skirmish. Unity!
Nothing from SOA??
Nothing from the A-Team or Star Trek or Buffy? How about Basil Fawlty versus Austin 1300? [www.youtube.com]
Great list except the Alias fight. Story aside, that fight scene was terrible as it had some of the shittiest choreography ever.
Spartacus was ridiculous for its carnage but the face off with the original Mountain was something else even for that show. Any fight with the Colin Farrell lookalike, Gannicus, was great.
Spartacus had some great fights as well. Shame on me for forgetting about them.
The last episode of the second season was like the only one worth watching to me, because of the fight scene.
Sammo Hung vs Bas Rutten in Martial Law.
This list could have been all Banshee fight scenes. The fight scenes on that show are incredibly well done and incredibly violent. It hasn’t even aired yet but The Mountain vs. The Rid Viper will be Number 1.
Or Red Viper.
You guys made a lot of good calls. I’m trying to think of anything that was missed.
Not a lot of knock-down-drag-outs on Justified. They specialize in three second showdowns. Awesome ones.
Buffy v. Faith? I’m trying to remember if the slayer fight lived up to the potential.
You’re correct, sir. I recently saw that episode on TV and the Slayer vs. Slayer fight was brutal, ending with Buffy sticking that knife in Faith’s gut…
Banshee has too many fights for this list… I would even go with Hood vs the entire casino to go get the kidnapped niece. That was awesome.
This one! Ending with a tracking shot in the corridor. Memorable. Just like Dority at the end there, you just feel the exhaustion of the fighter.
holy sh*t, that Banshee one!
[www.youtube.com]
No Eli Thompson vs. Agent Knox in Boardwalk?
You cant forget about Peter Griffin vs The Big Yellow Chicken fights. #FamilyGuy
Yeah we can.
We already did.
Six Million Dollar vs Khloe Kardashian aka: Big Foot