[This post contains spoilers for episode 5 of The Acolyte]

Manny Jacinto played one of television’s all-time great goofballs on The Good Place. But since lobbying a Molotov cocktail while yelling the last name of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, the actor has mostly been in more “serious” movies and shows, like Top Gun: Maverick and Nine Perfect Strangers. It would be nice to see Jacinto play a doofus again (maybe in Freaky Friday 2!), but at least he’s finally getting his flowers.

Jacinto’s Qimir is one of the breakout characters from Disney+’s Star Wars series The Acolyte, especially after the most recent episode (last chance if you don’t want to be spoiled).

I just started chewing on cement pic.twitter.com/ebRYdjRo5z — falka (@mvdpire) June 26, 2024

Episode 5 revealed that Qimir is actually a Sith Lord, but more importantly, look at those arms! Even his former The Good Place co-stars are impressed. In response to an X user who wrote, “The himbo from the Good Place becoming the hottest man alive was definitely not on my bingo card,” D’Arcy Carden, who played Janet on the NBC sitcom, confirmed, “it was on mine.”

it was on mine 😌 https://t.co/05KaqYOmIn — D'Arcy Carden (@DarcyCarden) June 28, 2024

Carden isn’t the only one.