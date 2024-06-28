manny star wars
Manny Jacinto’s ‘The Good Place’ Co-Stars Are Thrilled He’s Finally Being Recognized As The ‘Hottest Man Alive’

[This post contains spoilers for episode 5 of The Acolyte]

Manny Jacinto played one of television’s all-time great goofballs on The Good Place. But since lobbying a Molotov cocktail while yelling the last name of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, the actor has mostly been in more “serious” movies and shows, like Top Gun: Maverick and Nine Perfect Strangers. It would be nice to see Jacinto play a doofus again (maybe in Freaky Friday 2!), but at least he’s finally getting his flowers.

Jacinto’s Qimir is one of the breakout characters from Disney+’s Star Wars series The Acolyte, especially after the most recent episode (last chance if you don’t want to be spoiled).

Episode 5 revealed that Qimir is actually a Sith Lord, but more importantly, look at those arms! Even his former The Good Place co-stars are impressed. In response to an X user who wrote, “The himbo from the Good Place becoming the hottest man alive was definitely not on my bingo card,” D’Arcy Carden, who played Janet on the NBC sitcom, confirmed, “it was on mine.”

Carden isn’t the only one.

Here’s more reactions to Jactino on The Acolyte:

Jacinto’s training for his big fight scene has also gone viral. As it should! He worked on it for four months. “This was the first time I really got to dig into something with so much action and really make use of my dance background,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “We worked on everything. We did boxing, we worked on kicks, we worked on all the choreography. It was tough. They conditioned my body so that I could get through this five-person fight scene.”

To paraphrase a Good Place meme: Manny Jacinto on The Acolyte? Don’t mind if I do.

The Acolyte streams on Disney+ with new episodes on Tuesdays.

