The wait for The Bear‘s third season already wasn’t very long in TV time. Mind you, fans (including myself) were ready to immediately see more episodes and wondered how Carmy would get outta that fridge, but the series continues to only take a year between releases, which is nearly unheard of for streaming shows these days. Yet the planned release date (this Thursday, June 27) has moved up ever so slightly, and there shall be no complaints, other than from the characters that Carmy annoys and also stresses out by simply showing up for work each day and yelling about pastries.

This early release plan also means that Ayo Edebiri can stop dropping fake spoilers sooner than expected (on Wednesday, June 26), and via a press release, this will happen at 9:00pm EST on Hulu. The entire season will be available to binge, which means that plenty of people are going to be hitting their couches over the weekend.

According to the show’s newest synopsis, Carmy and his crew will “do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.”

Will this cause friction? Oh yes: “Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together.” I hope Richie keeps Carmy from going too far off the rails, but we’ll soon see how that goes. As you were, Chefs!