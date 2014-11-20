The Behind-The-Scenes ‘Divorce’ That Changed ‘Modern Family’ Forever And Drives Its Dueling Personalities

Modern Family continued in that vein through the first season, blending the zany antics of the various families with heavy doses of poignancy. Somewhere along the way, however, the fusion of those two sensibilities — comedy and sweetness — ceased. This week’s Thanksgiving episode is the perfect example: We’d expect the Dunphys and the Pritchetts to ratchet up the warmth for a holiday-themed episode, but the episode was all farce, and very little heart. Contrast that, for instance, with the fifth-season episode, “Under Pressure,” which saw Alex seeking the help of a therapist, who opened up the alienation Alex feels for being the family’s lone overachiever. That episode, which wasn’t as wild and farcical as some other Modern Family installments, ended on a heavy, heartbreaking note.
Indeed, if you look closely, since the third season of Modern Family there has been a detectable shift away from funny and heartfelt episodes, and toward funny or heartfelt episodes. Creatively speaking, most critics would also agree that — despite the Emmys and despite the ratings success of the sitcom– Modern Family is not quite the same as it was during the sitcom’s early years.
To understand why, it helps to look at the show’s co-creators, Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd. The two writing partners didn’t come together as friends exactly, but as business partners. They knew each other from Wings, but Levitan’s background was in the broader comedies, like Just Shoot Me, while Christopher Lloyd oversaw nine seasons of Frasier. The two forged a partnership in 2006 out of economic necessity. Sitcoms were struggling, and individually, they’d struck out: Levitan with the Pamela Anderson sitcom, Stacked, and Lloyd with the quickly cancelled Henry Winkler laffer Out of Practice. The two men believed that, by working together, they’d have a better shot at generating a successful sitcom, although their first attempt — Kelsey Grammer’s Back to You — was a quick failure.
During a brainstorming session after the cancellation of Back to You, Levitan and Lloyd pitched a lot of terrible sitcom ideas, but in the midst of those bad ideas, the two began telling each other stories about their families, and about their children. It was those stories that would later form the basis of Modern Family. Levitan brought to their writing partnership broad comedy chops, while Lloyd brought the sentiment.
Few expected, however, that Modern Family would succeed — it was an old-school family sitcom in a world of cynical comedies, and it used a mockumentary style that had already seemed to have worn out its welcome on shows like The Office. The naysayers, however, were wrong. Modern Family was an instant hit, thanks in some part to the smart sensibilities of the show, and in some part to the diverse cast, which attracted an audience from a wide array of demographics.
The show immediately took off, and the mood of the show reflected the perfect balance between the sensibilities of Levitan and Lloyd. But somewhere along the way, that balance fell out of whack. It might have been because Modern Family broadened its comedy to appeal to an even wider audience. It might have been because, like a lot of sitcoms, Modern Family began to repeat itself. But I think there’s a simpler answer:
Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd had a major falling out.
It’s clearly Mitchell. He’s the worst if you’re paying attention.
Manny has been the one character on the show that I simply couldn’t stand since the first episode that I watched. Puberty changed that like a motherfucker. Now it is far and away Luke. Is it too early to send him off to magic camp or Olympic gymnast training or something?
@Old Fat Bald Chick Magnet – Manny is miles worse than Lily, and you clearly haven’t seen Arrow or Homeland. Laurel and Carrie Matheson are first ballot inductees into “the worst” hall of fame.
It’s Alex. She’s gone from brainy nerd to depressed, sarcastic, and just plain mean. The episode where the family ran better when she wasn’t around was so on point.
Interesting take, makes alot of sense when you think about it.
That said, Modern Family is still a pretty damn solid show.
I agree. It’s not something amazing or even clever like it was in the first two years but, it’s still on my DVR and I still watch it.
Same! this whole show is now a sham. What’s next? The Goldbergs aren’t in fact Jewish?
The only reason why I knew the difference was because his business partner from Frasier died on one of the planes on 9/11.
Thanks for this article. I always thought the downturn was because they hired a writer from the Gas Leak Year of Community to be a producer. Turns out I was mistaken. I liked the first two seasons of this show but don’t watch it anymore. It’s not bad, it’s just not what it was and it’s a half an hour I can spend doing something else.
I think they took on Megan Ganz as a producer after the decline already started to happen. Also she was a writer prior to the Gas Leak Year as well and was kind of under Harmon’s wing writing the bottle episodes like the one with pen. I can’t say I wasn’t disappointed with her finale and Halloween episode during the Gas Leak year though, mainly because she tried to say she was most proud of the halloween special that year and even for that season it was subpar.
so tired of you people… the show is no different than it used to be… the spark of originality cannot be sustained in an audience for 120 episodes… no series has accomplished it. name me one show exploded out of the gate and where season 5 has fans as excited as year one? it doesnt happen in TV it doesnt happen in marriage it doesn’t happen with anything good or fun in life.
cheers mash seinfeld raymond on and on… all the same… all good a few years in but that same feeling when you first fell in love… fans get to know formula and sitcoms live on repeated formula.
i find the show to be as awesome as ever. i dont feel the original reaction i had in first season but it’s natural… divorce or no divorce… a settling down is a part of tv life.
For a family sitcom, this show is still really funny and really well-done. I would easily watch the worst episode of Modern Family multiple times than watch another episode of Home Improvement ever again (yes, for the sake of nostalgia, I’ll say I like Home Improvement, but it is very dated and cheesy).
This actually explains what we’ve noticed the last couple of seasons. I assumed it was the A Team writers and the B Team writers determining whether an episode was funny this week and terribly unfunny next week, or vice versa.
I thought the finale last season and most episodes this season were the strongest since the first season.
A good example of how they’ve gotten back is in the premiere. Cameron is being really clingy and it felt like another excuse to flanderize him. But at the end he reveals that the last time he and Mitchell were as in love as they had been was when Lily was adopted and he didn’t want to lose that romantic spark again. It made sense and added depth.
Cameron as a football coach has been great, and Hayley’s storylines have been fantastic (last week’s episode with in particular). Phil is not as ridiculous of a caricature as he has been in some other seasons, and it’s just been a very solid season.
I actually think the arrangement has sort of started to work this year. I think it’s as solid as its beer been and alternating tones every week is at least somewhat unconventional and interesting
So they had their falling out in 2010, or their second season?
I think it has to be all on Levitan.
My wife and I watched the Thanksgiving episode last night and repeatedly commented something along the lines of “oh zany hijinks!” As this post points out, the show has always had it’s share of that brand of comedy, but still had some heart. Last night was completely empty on any sentimentality. Guess I know why now.
If the two showrunners split the episodes, how do they decide/agree on the season-long story arcs? I realize we’re not talking about deciding the ultimate fates of Hank Schrader and Walter White here, but still.
I was wondering this too. On last night’s episode it ended with Hailey saying “I had plans to go to Cabo with my friends for Christmas anyway.”
I bet when we get to the Christmas episode there is a quick fix why she didn’t go. I realize that isnt a season long arc. But still a big enough moment to have a ripple effect.
Yeah. I caught the syndicated episode where we discovered that Hailey was a good photographer and that would be her thing.
How’s that working out?
Yeah, that pretty much went away. She runs a fashion blog and got an assistant job with some big fashion designer guy now. Who knows when they’ll actually mention that again though, if ever.
Too lazy to check, but who did last night’s Thanksgiving ep? The constant entrances/exits/slamming doors/misunderstandings heard thru the wall… had me thinking of warmed-over Frasier.
If this is even remotely true and modern family is essentially two disjointed sitcoms with different themes, then that only makes their awards dominance even more infuriating. Then again who expects the emmys to reward anything but the lowest common denominator of comedy?
good read. i just wish goldbergs would get more run because i think they balance best the laughs and feels. they are more heartfelt than belly laughs but barry goldberg is one of my favorite who brings some major lolz for me.
Oh, so THAT’S why they went from that Levitan/Lloyd record logo to two separate ones.