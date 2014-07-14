The Best Part Of This Week’s ‘True Blood’ Was Jessica’s Unaired Blog Video

#HBO #True Blood
Senior Writer
07.14.14 5 Comments

This week’s episode of True Blood may not have been great, good or even decent, but it definitely had a few very enjoyable moments. Perhaps the most enjoyable moment – specifically for the male fans – actually came during Jessica Hamby’s weekly blog video that airs exclusively on YouTube, as Deborah Ann Woll’s wonderfully innocent eternal virgin vampire takes time out of the epic battle between man and monster to record video updates for her Internet followers. It’s definitely as cute as it is seemingly stupid, especially since this week’s update was “recorded” while Bill Compton and the good vampires were drawing up their plan to take on the diseased vamps at Fangtasia.

During her video, Violet enters the room to do her Violet thing and be the dominating B-word who doesn’t get nearly enough screen time, and she lectures Jessica on the dangers of followers and so-called zealots. But then, before things could get too intense, Jessica thanked Violet for saving her life, and male True Blood fans everywhere thanked God.

Violet and Jessica 2

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#True Blood
TAGSDEBORAH ANN WOLLHBOJESSICA HAMBYkarolina wydraTRUE BLOOD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP