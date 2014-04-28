The Best Thing On TV Last Night Was An R&B Song About Banging Moms

With all due respect to Ser Pounce and Joan’s boots, the clear winner in last night’s There’s So Much Good TV on Sunday Night, Why Can’t At Least One Show Move to Monday When There’s Hardly Anything Worth Watching on Anymore contest involved a teenage boy with abs wanting to bone his mom. We talk so much about Game of Thrones and Mad Men that it’s easy to overlook the quietly excellent seasons Fox’s Bob’s Burgers and American Dad! are having, so I’m going to do my part and direct you to a clip from the latter, in which Steve Smith pulls a D’Angelo and sings a shirtless, soulful R&B ballad.
It’s a shame that unlike Bob’s Burgers, American Dad! hasn’t released a soundtrack album of original sounds yet (there’s Rachael MacFarlane’s Hayley Sings, but that barely counts, except in the nepotism department). The world needs Scott Grimes singing Keith Sweat now more than ever.
This is by far the most underrated show on TV.
I agree, but please, for the love of god, can we stop encouraging Seth MacFarlane?
I hope this show only improves once it moves from network to cable.
So many great things last night: rubber-necking, shitty white man “hip hop”, Roger’s toast.
Roger is one of the best things on television. So incredibly self-centered.
So you gonna share that crack?
Wake Seth McFarlane’s…daughter is the voice of Haley? What’s the deal? In any case she had an amazing voice.
Brother and sister i think.
Nope.
Steve’s songs are pretty consistently great.
+1. Between this and the “Daddy’s Gone” song him and Roger sang, these are some quality R&B songs, even without the comedy aspects
Daddy’s Gone is probably the best original song from a show ever
Damn do I love this show. Apologies to Rick and Morty and Archer, which are both genius, but I think this is the best animated show on television.
LOVE the show espescially the ultra-feminine curvy Francine. What USED to be a typical female. Not the whining pathetic exccuses for wimmin these days – ahem. I LOVE the show, only things I’d find to complain about is why the **** has Steve got to be “singing” every 2 bloody episodes ??? He’s a tenth ratesinger in the charts/boyband mode.
Crap in other words.
And theres a njumber of episodes going a bit OTT in the homosexual leaning. Why in God’s name have Steve and Stan with huge tits for example ? An “affair” between Roger and Stan FGS ?
When they get it right, the shows fantastic. Francine helping Roger pretend to be kidnapped, and Francine infuriated by the behaviour of Roger. Stan made redundant at CIA and Steve lifting Francine’s dress to reveal french knickers and asking Stan how he’s going to keep her in her “fineries” (drool….)
New episode of the show on a new channel was pretty dismal, unforunately “Blonde ambition” where the irritating Hayley goes blonde and in with other hypocritical lefties wasn’t too good. Poor start.
BUT one of the episodes coming up is “Holy shit ! Jeff’s back !” which is something to look forward to as Jeff is a great character.
You just sound like an arrogant biggot to me. Those things you’re bitching about are some of the reasons American Dad is so damned good. Steve’s singing is the shit and you should go fuck yourself with your ignorant thinking.