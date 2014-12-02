The ‘Biggest Celebrity Cameo’ In ‘South Park’ History Is Someone You’ve Never Heard Of

I consider myself fairly informed about all things Internet. It’s my job, after all. Need a GIF of Anna Kendrick discussing Taco Bell? I got you, bro. But until this morning, I had never heard of PewDiePie, who “runs the most-subscribed individual channel on YouTube,” according to Variety. Apparently, he’s a 25-year-old Swede (real name Felix Kjellberg) who made over $4 million last year by “narrating the action as he plays video games.” And to think, I could have been raking in the dough with my screaming at Donkey Kong 64 all this time. (“You’re NOT one hell of a guy, Chunky.”) Soon, you and your hip tween cousin will have something to talk about when PewDiePie appears on South Park as the show’s “biggest celebrity cameo ever.” Sorry, Korn.

The cable channel, with its usual irony, is plugging PewDiePie’s guest appearance in the new South Park episode “#Rehash” as the show’s “biggest celebrity cameo…ever.” In the segment, airing Wednesday on Comedy Central, Kyle can’t figure out why Ike and his friends want to watch people comment on things going on around them rather than experiencing it for themselves. Meanwhile, the Marsh family needs money after Stan spent it all on freemium games, so Randy is forced to perform live to bring in some cash. (Via)

Does that sound like a great episode? Ya ya ya.

