The ‘Biggest Celebrity Cameo’ In ‘South Park’ History Is Someone You’ve Never Heard Of

I consider myself fairly informed about all things Internet. It’s my job, after all. Need a GIF of Anna Kendrick discussing Taco Bell? I got you, bro. But until this morning, I had never heard of PewDiePie, who “runs the most-subscribed individual channel on YouTube,” according to Variety. Apparently, he’s a 25-year-old Swede (real name Felix Kjellberg) who made over $4 million last year by “narrating the action as he plays video games.” And to think, I could have been raking in the dough with my screaming at Donkey Kong 64 all this time. (“You’re NOT one hell of a guy, Chunky.”) Soon, you and your hip tween cousin will have something to talk about when PewDiePie appears on South Park as the show’s “biggest celebrity cameo ever.” Sorry, Korn.
The cable channel, with its usual irony, is plugging PewDiePie’s guest appearance in the new South Park episode “#Rehash” as the show’s “biggest celebrity cameo…ever.” In the segment, airing Wednesday on Comedy Central, Kyle can’t figure out why Ike and his friends want to watch people comment on things going on around them rather than experiencing it for themselves. Meanwhile, the Marsh family needs money after Stan spent it all on freemium games, so Randy is forced to perform live to bring in some cash. (Via)
Does that sound like a great episode? Ya ya ya.
All you need to know about Pewdiepie is look up “adults react” by the Retsupurae guys.
I’ve never watched one of his videos, but I respect Retsupurae so I watched it. Is all of his shit really like that?
Yes, yes they are. Like I recall retsupurae actually edited some of the stuff down because of how awful he is.
I have heard about PewDiePie before this, sadly. He’s a pretty good argument in favor of ISIS.
I need an upvote button for this post, hahahahaha
Counterpoint: I’ve heard of PewDiePie before.
Your argument is invalid.
My brain turns off when I see the words “YouTube personality.”
@JoshK As it should.
I wish I never heard about Pewdiepie before…
I expect South Park to bash people like him, not praise him and give him a cameo. I hope they don’t disappoint.
I know of PewDiePie, but I’m more of an Achievement Hunter guy, personally.
Same. Gotta love those cock bites.
Same, AH is great
Same.
I’m fairly certain PewDiePie gets the majority of his pageviews from people hate-watching his videos (it somehow not occurring to these people that they are still essentially putting money in his pocket).
But the Rooster Teeth folks get nothing but love. Except Gavin. Gavin gets a waterballoon to the face in slow motion.
Hating this dude is a waste. He’s not meant for you. He’s like an imaginary friend / companion for lonely young kids, not adults. Yeah, most adults probably hate him with the fire of a thousand ruptured hemorrhoids, but their kids are the ones that matter. See:
[i.4cdn.org]
:-o
That is incredible. Never let it be said that Holodigm does not laugh at the lameness of children.
Oh god that ‘translate’ button at the bottom just killed me for some reason.
When I open the image it only says 4chan.org :(
Holy. Shit.
I’m dying of laughter over here.
This guy is bigger than George Clooney or Bill Hader?
Or Saddam Hussein?
or princess di
Or the Lord of Darkness himself, Satan?!
Or dude, Robert Smith of The Cure?
bill hader certainly
So he’s one of those annoying guys I mute when I’m trying to figure out how to get past a difficult part of a game?
No, he is the king of them – as well as the guy on the bus none of the other commenters want to sit next to.
The PewDiePie? THE PewDiePie!?!?!?!?
You should see his Harlem Shake. Yeah, I know, that’s so last year.
Who what now??
Well, as much as I don’t find his content enjoyable, over 30 million people subscribe to this channel and he racks up 3+ million views per video ever day. He has greater viewing, often combined, figures than Community, Parks & Rec, The League, Sunny etc
To be oblivious to YouTube content such as Epic Meal Time, Fine Bros, Epic Rap Battles of History, Rooster Teeth, SeaNanners is to be ignorant to the most popular avenue for videos and music around.
This reads like marketing bullshit.
Or it reads as someone who is slightly informed (and a fan of the four programmes I mentioned). Oh, and do marketeers normally choose an avatar of four kids committing suicide?
@illocon A marketeer that’s trying real hard not to look like a marketeer might. Also is Marketeer an actual word people use?
Ahhh yes, the long con. All those comments over at KSK and being a long-time lurker (BRING BACK MATT! BRING BACK CORGI FRIDAY! BRING BACK RAIDS ON AND BY WTDD!) were all part of this strategy conceived in order to be ready when the day of prophecy came to be: the mention of that swedish wanker over on the (now castrated) Warming Glow.
Kids. 30 million kids subscribe to the channel and I’d have to imagine they are kids under 12. These channels are like really popular Saturday cartoons (RIP) and any disposable income these kids have comes from allowances or gifts. While that’s valuable to marketers and advertisers, they aren’t as important as the shows you mentioned. Brand preferences aren’t built in your tweens, or rather, aren’t sustained. Not until you are in that 18-49 demo do advertisers covet you above all else. That’s why the shows you mentioned, while lower rated, are more important compared to youtube. (Also, the antiquated ratings system probably lowers those TV show numbers by 20% or more.)
Depends what product you are advertising.
If you produce indie games or have an indie game platform, such as steam, then you want him to play your games and if he won’t play them then you want the pre-roll ads (that are not easily skippable on phones) to be covering them on his videos.
I’m not discrediting TV – far from it – but to feign ignorance or to dismiss YouTube channels is to miss a lot of good things and to claim importance of one over the other is perhaps misguided.
I wouldn’t dismiss them at all if I had a product I wanted to advertise to kids. But, I do think it’s important to qualify that most of these “youtube celebrities” popularity comes from kids. Let’s not conflate popularity and quality entertainment. Many of these videos are popular only because the guy or gal makes funny voices.
To be oblivious to YouTube content such as Epic Meal Time, Fine Bros, Epic Rap Battles of History, Rooster Teeth, SeaNanners may make me ignorant to the most popular avenue for videos and music around, but I’m also quite confident that it also makes me much happier than actually knowing who or what the fuck those things are.
Your argument holds NO weight, because never forget, before PewDiePie the number 1 subscribed channel on youtube was this person: [www.youtube.com]
My best friend’s son (8 years old) is obsessed with him, so I regret to say that I have in fact heard of him.
I just watched like 3 minutes of the “adults react” video.
If your friend lets his 8 year old watch this, your friend needs parenting assitance.
I don’t even pay attention to “youtube personalities” and I know who this guy is. I watched one video of his and never went back. Effin terrible.
@adm.fookbar I have no doubt about that. However, I do not have children myself, and as such I don’t like to give parenting advice.
I’m in the same boat, but with my nephew. I have no shame in admitting that I let my nephew watch those shitty (but long) videos so I could watch some hockey on TV
I just don’t understand the appeal of watching someone else play a video game. Unless they’re Walkenthroughs. Seriously. youtube Walkenthrough
Jeez. I knew he was successful, but not $4m/yr successful. That’s… offensive. And boo Matt and Trey for letting this obnoxious tool into South Park Studios.
Anna Kendrick and Taco Bell…. Go on
Seriously, where’s that gif?
So much butthurt. It’s hilarious. If you don’t like him don’t watch his shit.
No one is butthurt. It’s just stupid that he’s the “biggest celebrity cameo”. The biggest celebrity cameo to me would be if they put someone who actually MATTERED in an episode to start. Pewds is terrible, and an awful person to boot. Butthurt, no. Confused, hell yes.
I made an account just to agree with you. They all just lack this sense of humor! I think he’s pretty funny too.
How can u say he’s the biggest star South Park has had when Jennifer Anniston was on an episode.
Ha.. She’s all I’ve been thinking about this whole post. Though probably because that episode was on last week during the day.
I don’t know this guy but my kids are obsessed with Stampy Longnose vids. All he does is play Minecraft & have a funny laugh. My kids watch his stuff EVERY DAY but we spend zero on him whether through direct purchase or clicking through to advertisers. WHERE DOES THE MONEY COME FROM?!
ISIS
Really? THE BIGGEST? But he’s… ugh, I need an excedrin, I just got an insta-migraine.
Thanks South Park. I had heard of this… celebrity(?) before but had never subjected myself to the misfortune of viewing one of his videos. Now, thanks to South Park, I have born witness to a troubling portent of the hell that awaits me to pay for my many sins. I used to think maybe it’d just be eternal hell fire and what not. I had no idea what torments could exist. Time to get saved.
I remember hearing about how kids have better hearing than adults and would use some sort of sonic pitch for their cell phone ringtone so they could hear it in class and their teachers would not.
Between this guy’s voice and that other high pitched annoying youtube sensation who ended up getting a tv show (who’s name escapes me), I think there’s some sort of connection here.
Also, I’m not concerned about him being on the show. Knowing the fate of all the other internet celebs in that other classic episode, I’m sure this guy will get similar treatment.
fred. and john cena was his dad, which is hilarious.
pewdiepie made me laugh pretty hard one hungover sunday. never had the urge to go back though.
He’s on the ViewTubes, you say?
The joke’s on you, Kruppa Scuppa. I have heard of him because of my nephew.
Which means the joke’s on me. Cause that guy sucks.