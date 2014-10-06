The ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Porn Parody Is Basically A Normal Episode Of ‘Bob’s Burgers’

From Wood Rocket, the skeeziuses behind SpongeKnob SquareNuts, Comedians In Cars Getting SEX, and Porks and Recreation, comes Bob’s Boners, a sexxxy parody of Bob’s Burgers that isn’t all that different from a normal episode of the animated series. There are still puns and #butts and Tina staring at #butts and erotic zombies, except now, Linda is played by Tabitha Stevens. Alright!

The Burger of the Day: Sheep Throat. Guess they’re saving Gal-on-Peeño Burger for the sequel.