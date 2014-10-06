The ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Porn Parody Is Basically A Normal Episode Of ‘Bob’s Burgers’

From Wood Rocket, the skeeziuses behind SpongeKnob SquareNuts, Comedians In Cars Getting SEX, and Porks and Recreation, comes Bob’s Boners, a sexxxy parody of Bob’s Burgers that isn’t all that different from a normal episode of the animated series. There are still puns and #butts and Tina staring at #butts and erotic zombies, except now, Linda is played by Tabitha Stevens. Alright!
The Burger of the Day: Sheep Throat. Guess they’re saving Gal-on-Peeño Burger for the sequel.
Much like exceptional Star Wars porn parody, I think this will be one that’ll be more entertaining with the sex scenes edited out.
Provide a damn link you bastard. Dont make me search that shit on my own…….
It’s on Wood Rocket’s website, but so are boobies, so we can’t.
So I guess Tabitha Stevens is still a thing, huh?
Who knew porn parodies could be so adorable?
Let’s get out of this ass parlor. It stinks.
I’m afraid something bad would happen that would ruin Bob’s Burgers for me forever like Tina and Bob having sex, so there’s no way I would ever watch this. That being said some of those jokes were surprisingly decent for being in a porn.
We’re living in a porn renaissance, half the time the trashy version is the real one.
Beefsquatch better be in it.