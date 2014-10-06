The ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Porn Parody Is Basically A Normal Episode Of ‘Bob’s Burgers’

#Bob's Burgers
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.06.14 9 Comments

From Wood Rocket, the skeeziuses behind SpongeKnob SquareNuts, Comedians In Cars Getting SEX, and Porks and Recreation, comes Bob’s Boners, a sexxxy parody of Bob’s Burgers that isn’t all that different from a normal episode of the animated series. There are still puns and #butts and Tina staring at #butts and erotic zombies, except now, Linda is played by Tabitha Stevens. Alright!

The Burger of the Day: Sheep Throat. Guess they’re saving Gal-on-Peeño Burger for the sequel.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bob's Burgers
TAGSBOB'S BURGERSPORN PARODIESPUNS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP