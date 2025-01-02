There’s no objectively correct answer for the best Danny McBride-created show. They’re all great in different ways: Eastbound & Down for its vulgar twist on the comeback story; Vice Principals for its depiction of white male privilege; and The Righteous Gemstones for its satire of money-hungry televangelists. But since only one of that HBO trilogy has Edi Patterson doing this , screw it, let’s call The Righteous Gemstones the best of the bunch.

Plot

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 ended with Aimee-Leigh’s Force ghost watching her family have the time of their freaking lives while driving a monster truck. This sweet moment of destruction could have been a series finale, but luckily, that is not the case. The Righteous Gemstones will be back for season 4, although plot details are hard to come by. The closest thing we’ve gotten to an update (other than the involvement of “males to portray Civil War Confederate and Union Soldiers”) is what Walton Goggins, who plays Baby Billy, wrote on Instagram once filming wrapped.

“Jokers Wild. This fella… Well… I love him,” he raved about co-star Danny McBride. “And the ones after that, in front of and behind the camera, I love them too. Pros… friends… long time friends. Just wrapped season 4 of the TRG. DMB is a [crown emoji] The Rough House boys are [crown emoji]’s. I did most of em in B/W out of respect for our costume designer and HBO. Can’t wait for you to see what’s in the can. WG.”

Previously, McBride shared to Collider why he enjoys shows that tell a complete story every season.

“I feel like one of the major weaknesses about television, when it comes to comparing it to film, is that a lot of creators use soap opera plotting, where they’re constantly teasing what’s gonna happen and they just keep pushing the ball down the field, but never really give you the answers, never really give you the closure, and never really pay off the things they’re promising because they all just want you to come back for more. I think it’s definitely more interesting to watch something that feels like it could be complete, after you’ve invested six hours of your time watching something, and that feels like it was a complete ride. I get so annoyed, watching shows that end with cliffhangers and knowing that the next season won’t even come around for a year or so. I won’t even give a shit about what was happening, a year from now. That’s happened to me with a lot of shows that I’ve really liked. I watch it, and by the time it’s over, I just find myself feeling like I wasted my time because the concept or the premise or what I was watching was never paid off.

McBride added, “And so, for me, I want every season to feel like, if you’re investing that time, you’re gonna get a complete story, but that the world’s rich enough that it could keep going on.”

Cast

The whole Gemstone extended family is expected to be back, including John Goodman (Eli), Danny McBride (Jesse), Edi Patterson (Judy), Adam DeVine (Kelvin), Cassidy Freeman (Amber), Tony Cavalero (Keefe), Tim Baltz (BJ), Skyler Gisondo (Gideon), Gregalan Williams (Martin), Valyn Hall (Tiffany), and, of course, Walton Goggins (Baby Billy), who looks incredible.