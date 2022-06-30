WARNING: Spoilers for The Boys Season 3 below.

After filming his hilarious scenes for The Boys heavily-hyped “Herogasm” episode, Chace Crawford is joking that he’s probably going to be banned from aquariums for a while. In the scene, the actor, who plays the Aquaman parody character The Deep, is caught with an octopus around latched around his groin, paying off a joke that was set up earlier in the season when The Deep focuses on one of the tentacled creatures while having sex with his human wife.

“Now I can’t go into aquarium anymore without just hearing so many of the cries,” Crawford joked in a new interview with Comic Book. “I mean, I can see why they’d want to ban me.”

However, the actor has a solution if he ever has to plead his case to an understandably concerned aquarium staff:

Crawford’s saving grace is the fact [The Boys creator Eric] Kripke found out someone can’t actually have sex with an octopus. “Kripke told me that the scientific thing in play here, like the octopus…this is so absurd…,” the actor adds. “It’s like a beak. It’s not a real… You can’t actually do it, so that’s what would be my sales pitch to get back into the aquarium.”

Interestingly, of all the graphic moments in “Herogasm,” the octopus sex scene was the only issue that Kripke and The Boys creative team ran into with Amazon, which was concerned about airing bestiality. The scene “triggered a lot of alarm bells at a lot of different levels,” which led to Kripke to the discovery that the act is impossible, so maybe there’s some wiggle room here.

“My pitch to them was always like it’s so absurd [that] it wouldn’t be out of place in a Farrelly brothers movie,” Kripke told TV Line. “So it’s hard to call it prurient bestiality. It’s ridiculous. To my knowledge, I don’t even think octopi have orifices down there. So there was a lot of discussion of like what are the shots, and what can we do and what can we get away with?”

