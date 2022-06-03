(SPOILERS for The Boys Season 3 will be found below.)

Amazon’s The Boys has launched debut episodes for Season 3, which is perfectly depraved and stunningly deep at the same time. Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy is great satirical fun, but at the moment, it’s time to talk about The Deep and his tan lines.

The Deep’s full spectrum of strange appears later this season, and it’s enough to say there that Chace Crawford wasn’t subtle about wondering whether he’ll work again after what his character does this season. And he also revealed that Aquaman fans don’t like him that much, which makes a lot of sense, especially in light of Zack Snyder’s fish-talking joke and James Gunn’s Peacemaker finale joke about Aquaman doing everything with water-bound creatures.

An Entertainment Weekly interview with showrunner Eric Kripke and Crawford digs into The Deep’s raunchier doings this season. There are some spoilers here, but the gist is that Kripke didn’t take as much inspiration from Aquaman’s fish-loving as from a Netflix documentary called My Octopus Teacher, and Crawford says that he responded, “I know where this is going.” Here’s what Kripke, who was well aware of how that documentary followed a close bond between filmmaker and female octopus, offered to EW:

“No spoilers for the season, but the thing about My Octopus Teacher when I watched it… I watched that whole thing and the whole time I’m like, ‘Is he gonna f— that octopus?!'” Kripke says, immediately breaking into laughter. “And then in the writer’s room, we just kept laughing about that documentary. And it’s a great documentary… but it’s weirdly sexual.”

If you’re interested in watching My Octopus Teacher, it’s available on Netflix. And as for what that film inspired in The Boys, let’s just say that things get, well, Deep.

