Much ado has been made about the “Herogasm” episode in the upcoming season of Amazon’s The Boys. It’s like the Westworld orgy but with horny superheroes and way, way, way more graphic. I don’t know how showrunner Eric Kripke, producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and the cast, including Antony Starr (Homelander) and newcomer Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), are going to pull it off, but I can’t wait to find out.

“Herogasm” won’t be the craziest moment of the season, however.

“Beyond even ‘Herogasm,’ I still think the craziest thing we’ve ever done is in episode one,” Kripke told Entertainment Weekly about season three. That being said, viewers should still look forward to Herogasm. “I’ve been around the block a few times. I’m a seasoned producer. Every single day on those dailies, my jaw was on the floor,” he said.

Kripke continued:

“I just could not believe how insane those dailies were. It’s just crazy. I can tell you that for anybody who is a fan of the comic and is expecting to see Herogasm, we are delivering it. That is happening.”

Congratulations in advance to The Boys — Outstanding Drama Series nominee The Boys! — for topping a speedboat blasting through a beached whale twice in one season.

The Boys season three does not currently have a premiere date.

