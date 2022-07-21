Both The Boys and the animated series Invincible are breakout hits that have been scoring big for Amazon, which naturally, has led fans to speculate whether the two properties might honor the tried and true comic book tradition of a good ol’ crossover. While promoting his upcoming role in Jordan Peele’s Nope, Invincible star Steven Yeun fielded a question from Comic Book about the two properties potentially teaming up (or butting heads), and unfortunately, his answer is the same as his big screen role: “Nope.”

Of course, Yeun’s answer tracks because the situation is a lot more complicated than the two shows being on the same streaming network. With The Boys being published by Dynamite Entertainment and Invincible belonging to Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment (as well as being published by Image), there would be a whole legal headache in getting the two properties together. Granted, Invincible has had his share of crossovers, and even once teamed up with Spider-Man, but it’s a lot easier to hash out a comic book collaboration than a live-action show involving multiple actors, producers, writers, etc.

That said, The Boys has started dipping its toes into the animated waters. Amazon debuted The Boys Presents: Diabolical ahead of the show’s well-received third season. While that doesn’t negate the legal labyrinth of negotiating a crossover with Invincible, it does open the doors creatively thanks to the two properties being animated. However, Yeun seems to be making it clear that a crossover just isn’t in the works. For now.

(Via Comic Book)