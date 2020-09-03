The Boys returns in less than 24 hours, and Amazon is pulling out all the stops to promote the second season.

In a new video posted to The Boys Twitter account, Homelander (Antony Starr) narrates an ad promoting The Seven in a TV spot that would feel right at home during the current election year. While vowing to protect the American people from terrorists and evil forces, the video showcases Homelander’s greatest power: propaganda. With the public practically worshipping The Seven as saviors, it’s allowed the corporate-run superhero squad to become morally deprived monsters behind the scenes, leaving a trail of death and wrecked lives in their wake.

But as you can see by the the caption below, The Boys have had enough and are taking it to The Seven in Season 2.

No more Vought propaganda bullshit. We're taking these fuckers down. Who's with us tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/NaPWJz5hya — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 3, 2020

Following the literally explosive events of the season one finale, the second season of The Boys will follow the ragtag team as they hide from the law after being framed for the death of Vought executive Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue). But with Stillwell out of the picture, Vought turns to Giancarlo Esposito’s Edgar to keep Homelander in check, which puts the murderous “Supe” on a bizarre trajectory. Complicating matters is Aya Cash’s Stormfront who’s been added to The Seven. She presents a threat that Homelander has never experienced before, and he doesn’t take it well.

“[He’s] used to everyone being scared of him. She matches him,” Cash told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s not to say she doesn’t understand his power and tiptoe around it sometimes, but she’s also willing to challenge him. Ultimately, I think the dynamic between the two is terrifying and will change who Homelander is.”

The first three episodes of The Boys season two will premiere September 4 on Amazon followed by a new episode each week. Fans can also expect the short film “Butcher” to debut at some point during the season.