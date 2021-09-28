A ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Series Has Been Ordered To Series By Amazon

The Supes are going back to school. On Monday, Amazon Studios gave a greenlight to a college-set spinoff of The Boys, the streaming giant’s hit superhero series, which promises to be just as wild as the original. The official synopsis of the yet-untitled series is as follows:

Set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the Untitled The Boys Spinoff is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.

If something about this all sounds familiar, it’s not just a case of déjà vu. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the spinoff series was first mentioned more than a year ago with Craig Rosenberg, an executive producer on The Boys, set as showrunner. But Rosenberg parted ways with the project when those pesky “creative differences” arose between him and the studio. So the series is being handed off to Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, who will oversee the series as co-showrunners.

Fazekas and Butters are no strangers to the superhero game, having previously run the show on ABC’s Agent Marvel. The Boys creator Eric Kripke, for one, couldn’t be more excited.

“Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own,” Kripke said in a statement. “It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes. Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun-off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!”

