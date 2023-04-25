The Boys
Amazon Prime
TV

‘The Boys’ Responds To Tucker Carlson’s Exit With An Update On The Amazon Show’s Own Incendiary Anchor

Swanson heir Tucker Carlson has entered his second day of no longer being a Fox News host. Of course, reports continue to swirl regarding the sudden goodbye to the host with the highest viewership on the conservative news network. Surely, that $787 million lawsuit settlement didn’t help matters, and interestingly enough, Tucker was slotted for a Monday night interview with GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy. He was recently part of a fiery Don Lemon interview that reportedly played some part in Lemon’s CNN exit.

In other words, Monday was a wild day for both Lauren Boebert and cable news. Tucker humorously received a whole six seconds of attention from substitute host Brian Kilmeade in his own time slot, and The Boys is now here to address concern from anyone who’s wondering if the contagion could spread to VNN, the Vought News Network.

Well, that isn’t the case here. Cameron Coleman (and Matthew Edison, the actor who plays him) is going nowhere. Vought International shut down any rumors of a dismissal via their Twitter account, which relays how Coleman “signed a multi-million, two-decade extension with VNN” to continue engaging in “fair and balanced journalism.”

As well, The Boys tossed side-eye at Coleman for not working weekends.

As viewers know, Coleman is pretty much a hybrid of Tucker Carlson himself and the MCU’s J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons-style). And although “fair and balanced” did get dropped as the Fox News motto back in 2017 when they could no longer keep up the charade, The Boys is still taking the p*ss, as Billy Butcher would attest. Oy!

