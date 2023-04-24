Lauren Boebert is raring to go on a Monday after her bad week that included an ill-advised Rosa Parks tweet following a Bud Light self own and constituent pushback toward her threats over drag story time in her district.

More fruit for her ire has certainly arrived in plentiful supply, too. In rapid succession, Fox News announced that Tucker Carlson is suddenly departing Fox News, which led to a deluge of jokes, which were interrupted by Don Lemon revealing that he had been fired by CNN.

Both departures appear to be acrimonious in nature with CNN tweeting that Lemon’s statement “is inaccurate,” and that he chose to release the news on Twitter rather than meet with CNN management, and Fox News apparently scuttling an interview that Carlson was scheduled to conduct on Monday evening. Given that Tucker was already in the chute to expand his universe of masculinity-filled programming, the suggestion is that both of them were pushed out, but Lauren Boebert naturally had wildly different reactions for the hard-right and more progressive cable news counterparts.

“Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow!” the rooter and tooter tweeted. “Thank you for being one of the greatest and most powerful voices in the conservative movement. Can’t wait to see what’s next!”

Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow! Thank you for being one of the greatest and most powerful voices in the conservative movement. Can’t wait to see what’s next! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 24, 2023

For Lemon, Boebert simply declared, “Looks like Don Lemon was actually the one past his prime.”

Looks like Don Lemon was actually the one past his prime. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 24, 2023

Both hosts have been mired in controversy as of late, given that Carlson’s Big Lie propagation is one reason why Fox News will end up shelling out a $787 million settlement after being sued by Dominion Voting Systems. As for Lemon, he was reportedly severely reprimanded after making unfortunate remarks about women and aging while discussing Nikki Haley.

No one has ever accused Boebert of being neutral on any subject, so at least she is staying on brand.